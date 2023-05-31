"Time to rename it The Sevilla Cup" "Maradona would be so proud" - Twitter erupts as Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to win 7th Europa League trophy

Sevilla defeated Jose Mourinho's Roma via penalties in the final of the UEFA Europa League (4-1) after the game ended 1-1. Fans on Twitter exploded while watching the action unfold.
Yassine Bono, one of Morocco's 2022 FIFA World Cup heroes, was called into early action when Leonardo Spinazzola launched an attempt on goal for the Serie A side. The former Juventus star's effort was well saved.
Bono, though, couldn't keep Paulo Dybala's pinpoint effort out. The Argentine drew first blood in the 34th minute. Ivan Rakitic's blistering left-footed strike came off the post for the Andalusians.
The game was level in the 55th minute when Gianluca Mancini put the ball inside of his own net. The match proceeded to extra time after regulation.
Chris Smalling's looping header clattered the crossbar in injury time of the second half of extra time. The match eventually went to penalties.
Lucas Ocampos and Brian Cristante scored the first for both teams. While Erik Lamela smashed his effort to the bottom corner, Mancini missed his shot for Roma. After Rakitic scored the third for the La Liga side, Bono brilliantly tipped Roger Ibanez's penalty to the post.
Rui Patricio saved Gonzalo Montiel's first shot. However, he was punished for encroachment. Montiel, who scored the winner for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final shootout, once again converted from the spot to hand Sevilla the win in the Europa League.
The Spanish side's glorious run in the competition continued while Jose Mourinho suffered the first loss in a European final in his illustrious career. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Europa League final clash at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary:
Jose Mourinho spoke about his future ahead of the Europa League final against Sevilla
Jose Mourinho reaching back-to-back European finals with AS Roma showed that the Portuguese is still an elite manager. He has been linked with several clubs, including taking charge of Paris Saint-Germain next season.
Ahead of the Europa League final against Sevilla, Mourinho spoke about his future. He told the media that he has already communicated with the Roma players about the matter. The Portuguese said:
"I haven’t spoken with any other club as things stand. There are no negotiations. I told the truth [on future] to my team — but it’s something that stays between me and the team. They know what I will do.”
While the loss to Sevilla is a big blow for Mourinho and Roma, it shouldn't discredit his remarkable career. It won't be surprising to see him back at an even bigger club next season.