"Time to rename it The Sevilla Cup" "Maradona would be so proud" - Twitter erupts as Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to win 7th Europa League trophy

Sevilla defeated Jose Mourinho's Roma via penalties in the final of the UEFA Europa League (4-1) after the game ended 1-1. Fans on Twitter exploded while watching the action unfold.

Yassine Bono, one of Morocco's 2022 FIFA World Cup heroes, was called into early action when Leonardo Spinazzola launched an attempt on goal for the Serie A side. The former Juventus star's effort was well saved.

Bono, though, couldn't keep Paulo Dybala's pinpoint effort out. The Argentine drew first blood in the 34th minute. Ivan Rakitic's blistering left-footed strike came off the post for the Andalusians.

The game was level in the 55th minute when Gianluca Mancini put the ball inside of his own net. The match proceeded to extra time after regulation.

Chris Smalling's looping header clattered the crossbar in injury time of the second half of extra time. The match eventually went to penalties.

Lucas Ocampos and Brian Cristante scored the first for both teams. While Erik Lamela smashed his effort to the bottom corner, Mancini missed his shot for Roma. After Rakitic scored the third for the La Liga side, Bono brilliantly tipped Roger Ibanez's penalty to the post.

Rui Patricio saved Gonzalo Montiel's first shot. However, he was punished for encroachment. Montiel, who scored the winner for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final shootout, once again converted from the spot to hand Sevilla the win in the Europa League.

The Spanish side's glorious run in the competition continued while Jose Mourinho suffered the first loss in a European final in his illustrious career. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Europa League final clash at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary:

Get Spanish Football News @GSpanishFN 18 December 2022: Montiel scores the penalty that makes Argentina world champions



31 May 2023: Montiel scores the penalty that makes Sevilla Europa League champions

B/R Football @brfootball Sevilla's hero in the Europa League final 🤝 Morocco's hero at the World Cup



BONO 🧱

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @LJUTD We’re gonna draw Sevilla in the Champions League We’re gonna draw Sevilla in the Champions League https://t.co/81gYcXEJKQ

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Diego Maradona would be so proud Argentina win the World Cup, Napoli win Serie A, Barcelona win LaLiga and Sevilla win Europa League in the same season

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



What a keeper Bono showed up when it mattered most for Morocco in the World Cup and Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Mike @MikeLUHG2 Trophies at Juventude



Trophies at Galatasaray



Trophies at Porto



Trophies at Sevilla



Another one added to the long list of players to be successful everywhere they've played apart from whilst they were being made a scapegoat for English dross at this shitshow



Trophies at Juventude
Trophies at Galatasaray
Trophies at Porto
Trophies at Sevilla
Another one added to the long list of players to be successful everywhere they've played apart from whilst they were being made a scapegoat for English dross at this shitshow
Hope this helps

𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 @TheMahleek Sevilla turn Special one to Ordinary one Sevilla turn Special one to Ordinary one https://t.co/udwL701TwZ

B/R Football @brfootball December 2022: Gonzalo Montiel clinches the World Cup for Argentina on penalties



May 2023: Gonzalo Montiel clinches the Europa League for Sevilla on penalties

. @thfcsxn We gave Sevilla 25m + lamela for Gil and they ended up with all 3 We gave Sevilla 25m + lamela for Gil and they ended up with all 3 https://t.co/vgWHkDE7xD

Average Striker @AverageStriker How many times have Sevilla won the Europa League? How many times have Sevilla won the Europa League? https://t.co/OpxqVUpLx5

. @utdcynical The reason Sevilla won the EL The reason Sevilla won the EL https://t.co/SqEHsc2Y3f

𝕸𝖆𝖙𝖙 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇻🇦 @thfcmxtt Bryan Gil letting Harry Kane wear his Sevilla Europa League winner’s medal Bryan Gil letting Harry Kane wear his Sevilla Europa League winner’s medal https://t.co/4KG5tL7iVs

ESPN FC @ESPNFC SEVILLA FANS STORM THE PITCH AFTER WINNING THE EUROPA LEAGUE SEVILLA FANS STORM THE PITCH AFTER WINNING THE EUROPA LEAGUE 😮 https://t.co/adx53wsPsO

LERRY @_AsiwajuLerry The only football club that can face Sevilla in Europa final and not lose The only football club that can face Sevilla in Europa final and not lose https://t.co/FrAEw2VGvN

Kevin @SpanishBalde Mourinho hype just lose a final and get cooked by Sevilla Mourinho hype just lose a final and get cooked by Sevilla https://t.co/4mEhkpZ4xg

TheSecretScout @TheSecretScout_



Wins his first trophy No wonder Lamela chose Sevilla

Janty @CFC_Janty Taking this terrible Roma team to back to back European finals was already an overachievement.



Taking this terrible Roma team to back to back European finals was already an overachievement.
Jose Mourinho still remains one of the greatest managers of all time.

Squawka @Squawka



The Only One



José Luis Mendilibar is the first manager to triumph against José Mourinho in a UEFA club tournament final.
The Only One
#UELfinal

𝐄𝐑 @ErlingRoIe That stupid narrative of “Mourinho winning the Europa League is bigger than Pep winning the Champions League” is dead



That stupid narrative of "Mourinho winning the Europa League is bigger than Pep winning the Champions League" is dead
At the end of the day Pep is greatest manager of all time

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC It happened again, i feel for Mourinho man

It happened again, i feel for Mourinho man

Noodle Vini @vini_ball I witnessed Mourinho getting let down on pens in 2012, this is nothing. I witnessed Mourinho getting let down on pens in 2012, this is nothing. https://t.co/j1CyhWbsaE

Ⓢ @somtoezil Mourinho’s European final undefeated streak Mourinho’s European final undefeated streak https://t.co/GGitTbgSxN

OptaPaolo @OptaPaolo



1 - José Mourinho has not lifted the trophy for the first time in a final of a major European competition, after winning in each of the previous five. News.
#SevillaRoma #UELfinal

Gary Lineker @GaryLineker 🏻 🏻 It might be time to rename it The Sevilla Cup. Extraordinary achievements in this competition. It might be time to rename it The Sevilla Cup. Extraordinary achievements in this competition. 👏🏻👏🏻

Jose Mourinho spoke about his future ahead of the Europa League final against Sevilla

Jose Mourinho reaching back-to-back European finals with AS Roma showed that the Portuguese is still an elite manager. He has been linked with several clubs, including taking charge of Paris Saint-Germain next season.

Ahead of the Europa League final against Sevilla, Mourinho spoke about his future. He told the media that he has already communicated with the Roma players about the matter. The Portuguese said:

"I haven’t spoken with any other club as things stand. There are no negotiations. I told the truth [on future] to my team — but it’s something that stays between me and the team. They know what I will do.”

While the loss to Sevilla is a big blow for Mourinho and Roma, it shouldn't discredit his remarkable career. It won't be surprising to see him back at an even bigger club next season.

