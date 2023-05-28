“Time to say goodbye”, “Not good enough” – Chelsea fans slam ‘unreliable’ star for poor cameo in 1-1 draw with Newcastle 

Chelsea fans slammed attacker Christian Pulisic for his poor performance after coming on as a substitute against Newcastle United on Sunday, May 28. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in their final game of the season in the Premier League.

Anthony Gordon gave the Magpies the lead in the ninth minute before an own goal from Kieran Trippier restored parity in the 27th minute. While both teams created multiple chances, neither managed to score the winning goal.

The Blues end a dismal campaign in 12th place with their worst-ever points tally (44). Newcastle, meanwhile, remarkably finished fourth and will play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Pulisic came on as an 88th-minute substitute for Noni Madueke. The American, though, failed to convince fans and was met with jeers when he came on. While he didn't have much time to impress, his cameo was also not good as he missed one big chance.

Some Chelsea fans online are now suggesting they want to see the former Borussia Dortmund player leave in the summer.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"A microcosm of Pulisic's entire career there. Overrated, unreliable, not good enough."

Another claimed:

"Pulisic its time to say goodbye!"

Pulisic has made only 29 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

His time at the club, however, could be up. Chelsea fans weren't happy with his display against Newcastle and here are some of their Twitter reactions:

Dami @TheChelseaWay A microcosm of Pulisic's entire career there. Overrated, unreliable, not good enough. A microcosm of Pulisic's entire career there. Overrated, unreliable, not good enough.

CFCMick @CFCMick11 Pulisic is so ass Pulisic is so ass

Dhruv Rathod✨ @DhruvrCFC Unpopular Opinion.



Christian Pulisic was never that guy.



His time is up at this club, sell him and give that iconic No 10 jersey to someone else. Unpopular Opinion.Christian Pulisic was never that guy.His time is up at this club, sell him and give that iconic No 10 jersey to someone else. 🚨Unpopular Opinion.Christian Pulisic was never that guy. His time is up at this club, sell him and give that iconic No 10 jersey to someone else. https://t.co/9uvwHTVuDq

#3 @lenardvanastrea It gets really hard to defend pulisic. He's actually so mid It gets really hard to defend pulisic. He's actually so mid

Foluso Awolaja🫧 @richyropo Pulisic its time to say goodbye! Pulisic its time to say goodbye!

Elvis Tunde @Tunnykvng Hope Pulisic is leaving this summer? Hope Pulisic is leaving this summer?

Uber Chelsea FC @UberChelseaFC_ Madueke given a standing ovation when coming off.



Pulisic booed onto the pitch.



Sums it all up. Madueke given a standing ovation when coming off.Pulisic booed onto the pitch.Sums it all up.

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is a target for Galatasaray

According to Football.London, Chelsea's Christian Pulisic is the No. 1 transfer target for Turkish Lig side Galatasaray for the summer. The winger is contracted with the Blues until the end of the 2023-24 season. His estimated market value is around £32 million.

Mauricio Pochettino will take over as the permanent manager at Stamford Bridge in the summer, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He could look to trim the bloated squad ahead of the season. The Blues spent over £600 million in two transfer windows on the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke this season.

Joao Felix's loan move might also become permanent. Hence, it could be hard to fit Pulisic in the side. The USMNT international might be surplus to requirement. He arrived at Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and has since scored 26 goals and provided 21 assists in 144 games.

Poll : 0 votes