Timothee Chalamet reveals which football club he supports and sings club's song to bemused Dune cast, video emerges

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet has revealed that he is a Saint-Etienne supporter. Chalamet appeared on French TV ahead of the release of the upcoming Dune film. He was handed Saint-Etienne's scarf and sang their anthem, leaving the cast surprised and bemused.

The Los Angeles resident revealed that he inherited his passion for Saint-Etienne from his father. Chalamet even urged the TV show hosts to put Ligue 2 highlights on YouTube a bit quicker.

He said (via GOAL):

"I have a request to make to the Ligue 2 BKT YouTube channel: put up the goals and results a little faster."

He added:

"They're waiting for all the games to end, I don't know why, show me the highlights. I'm in Los Angeles, I'm waiting for that, Allez les Verts!"

Watch Timothee Chalamet's video:

Saint-Etienne have an enriched history and are the third most successful club in the history of French football, with 22 trophies, the same as Olympique Lyon.

Only Olympique de Marseille (27) and Paris Saint-Germain (48) have won more trophies. Saint-Etienne, though, are currently in Ligue 2 and are seventh in France's second division.

Timothee Chalamet also has an affinity for Chelsea

Timothee Chalamet is one of the most popular faces in Hollywood at the moment. The American-French actor, though, is a massive football fan.

While Saint-Etienne are his favorite club, in the Premier League, Chalamet supports Chelsea. Chalamet's co-host in Wonka, Matt Lucas, revealed that they couldn't discuss football at work because they supported rival teams.

Lucas revealed he is an Arsenal fan, while Chalamet is a Blue. The comedian said (via Yahoo News):

"He is [a football fan], but he's a Chelsea fan. Yes [that's a problem] 'cause I'm an Arsenal fan. He loves his football, he knows a lot about it, and when he's over here he does go to some games."

Chalamet's upcoming film Dune Two will internationally release on February 28, 2024.