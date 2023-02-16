"Title charge over" "Enough is enough" - Arsenal fans want key player sold as he misses top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City due to injury

Arsenal fans are admitting defeat in their top-of-the-table encounter with Manchester City on Wednesday (February 15) after Thomas Partey was ruled out of the clash. The Gunners host Pep Guardiola's men at the Emirates in a game with massive title implications.

Mikel Arteta's side are top of the Premier League, but hold just a three-point lead over City. Hence, the importance of tonight's match between the two title rivals. It is the first time the sides meet in the league this season.

Arsenal supporters are already throwing in the towel, with Partey missing out on the matchday squad altogether. The Ghanaian midfielder has been key for the Gunners this season, featuring 23 times, scoring two goals, and helping his side keep 12 clean sheets. The north Londoners have lost just three times across competitions with him in the side.

Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko in defense. Arteta has chosen Jorginho as Partey's replacement. The Gunners' new signing accompanies Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard in midfield. A familiar front three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah line up in the attack.

Nervousness among the Emirates faithful is building and Partey's absence has come as a massive blow. One fan reckons the Gunners' chances of winning the title are over:

"Title charge over. [Sad face]."

Another opined that Partey should be sold due to his latest setback:

"Sell him. Enough is enough."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the former Atletico Madrid man missing the top-of-the-table battle with Manchester City due to a muscular injury:

Arsenal legend Tony Adams urged Arteta to drop Zinchenko against his former side Manchester City

Tony Adams suggested Zinchenko being benched for the City clash.

Zinchenko joined Arsenal from Manchester City last summer for £30 million. The Ukrainian has quickly become a hit among Gunners supporters with his passion and consistent performances. He has made 18 appearances, providing an assist, and helping his defense keep seven clean sheets.

However, Adams advised Arteta to drop the former City man because he has reservations over how Zinchenko will deal with Riyad Mahrez. He told the Sun:

"I would play Tomi at left–back instead of Oleksandr Zinchenko to take care of Mahrez because then Arsenal would have enough in midfield and up front exploit City’s weakness on the left of their defence and turn them over."

Tomiyasu has instead been chosen at right-back, with Ben White on the bench. If Zinchenko were to have been benched, the English defender would likely have started.

They face a Manchester City side that have been dealing with off-the-field drama amid charges for breaching Financial Fair Play. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on February 5. However, they reacted with a convincing 3-1 win over Aston Villa last weekend, and Mahrez was in the thick of things.

