What is Erling Haaland's net worth and how much does the Manchester City striker earn?

When Manchester City signed Erling Haaland, everybody knew the reigning Premier League champions were signing one of Europe's top strikers.

However, perhaps nobody would have envisioned the Norweigan bagging an astounding 19 goals in just 12 appearances in all competitions.

Haaland's meteoric rise has come quickly and with that, so too have the finances surrounding the new City superstar.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward's net worth currently stands at £9 million ($12 million), per GOAL.

He arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Dortmund in the summer for £54 million, which is already looking to be one of the bargains of the century.

At the start of his career, the Norweigan was reported to be earning a mere £60 per week.

Those wages rose to £20,000 a week when he joined RB Salzburg for £7.2 million in 2019 and he wasn't at the Red Bull Arena for very long.

Soon he was packing his bags and heading to Signal Iduna Park for a fee in the region of £18 million and was handed a £132,000-a-week contract by BvB.

His 86 goals in 89 appearances saw top European clubs soon coming in for his signature and it was City who won the race for the prolific striker.

At Manchester City, Haaland earns £375,000 a week which is on the same level as midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

It is an astounding level of financial growth for a striker quickly becoming one of the Premier League's megastars.

The striker's latest mesmerezing performance came in the Champions League on October 5 with the Norweigan bagging a brace in a 5-0 win over FC Copenhagen.

The forward signed a five-year deal at the Eithad Stadium and there are rumors that Real Madrid will try and attempt to sign him in 2024.

Petition to get Manchester City's Haaland out of the Premier League

The Norweigan has been too hot to handle

Haaland has found the net a remarkable 14 times in just eight league appearances and he has been irrepresible.

The Norweigan has been a nightmare for Premier League defenders, including the likes of Raphael Varane, Sven Botman and Kurt Zouma.

Rival fans of Manchester City are wanting rid of the talismanic forward already and have started a humorous petition to have him banished from the Premier League.

Haaland looks on course to easily finish as the league's top goalscorer and could beat Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's record of 34 that the Egyptian achieved in 2017.

If you find the Manchester City striker's talent just too much to handle, you can sign the petition [here].

