"To catch Manchester City, is like climbing Everest" - Pundits believe it will be extremely difficult for Chelsea and Liverpool to catch up, but not impossible

Danny Murphy and Ian Wright believe Manchester City will now run away with the Premier League title following their win over Chelsea. They claim catching Pep Guardiola's side will be like 'climbing Everest' for Chelsea and Liverpool.

City extended their lead to 13 points at the top of the table with their win over third-placed Chelsea this weekend. Liverpool are now up to second, and even if they win their match in hand, the Reds will be eight points behind Pep Guardiola's side.

Premier League @premierleague Kevin De Bruyne has scored five goals past his former club Chelsea, more than against any other



// Kevin De Bruyne has scored five goals past his former club Chelsea, more than against any other #PL side #MCICHE // @ManCity 👻 Kevin De Bruyne has scored five goals past his former club Chelsea, more than against any other #PL side#MCICHE // @ManCity https://t.co/VPqxpdoYF3

The two pundits made the bold claim of City going all the way in the Premier League this season on BBC's Match of the Day. Ian Wright said:

"Manchester City are flying, so it's going to take a lot for anybody to take points off of them. So Liverpool are in a position where they have to win every game. What they want is, by the time the two main guys get back there, they still want to be in and around it. I can't see City dropping points, but Liverpool cannot afford to drop any. Currently, Liverpool are without top scorer Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita as they are all representing their respective countries at AFCON."

Murphy was quick to jump in, adding:

"At the moment for Liverpool, results are better than performances. You'd rather play badly and win at this stage of the season. To catch City, is like climbing Everest. But Everest has been climbed before. Liverpool are the only side who have taken the title off City in recent years, so there's got to be some belief in there."

Premier League title race all but over with Manchester City taking an unassailable lead?

Chelsea have faced both Liverpool and Manchester City twice this season and have failed to win any of those matches. They held the Reds to a draw in both games but lost 1-0 to the Cityzens on both occasions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool will be eight points behind City if they win their game in hand and will be hoping to catch up before their clash with City at Etihad in April.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava