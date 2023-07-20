“To join Manchester United is an incredible honour" - Andre Onana speaks out after completing switch to the PL club

Andre Onana has claimed that it is an honor to be playing for Manchester United. The Cameroonian goalkeeper added that he has worked hard all his life to get to the top.

Manchester United completed the signing of Onana from Inter Milan on Thursday, July 20. The Red Devils paid over €50 million for the goalkeeper, who joined Inter on a free transfer from Ajax.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, Onana stated that he was ready to defend the goal and contribute to the team. He wants to win big at Old Trafford and said:

"To join ManUtd is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way. Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for."

He added:

"ManUtd has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can't wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club."

The Red Devils will end up paying €55 million for Onana should all clauses be met. Inter Milan are looking to sign Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich as his replacement.

Manchester United made Andre Onana their top target, claims football director

Manchester United's football director, John Murtough, has stated that Andre Onana was their top goalkeeper target this summer. He added that the Cameroon star fits the profile they were looking for perfectly.

Murtough went on to claim that Onana was bringing a winning mentality to the squad. He went on to praise the former Ajax star as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and said (via Mirror):

"Andre was our top choice to become the new goalkeeper for Manchester United, with exactly the right profile of technical attributes and personality. Having achieved success throughout his career, we know that Andre will further add to the winning mentality we are building within our squad."

The Red Devils were in the market for a goalkeeper after David De Gea left the club at the end of the season. The Atheltic have reported that the Spaniard was offered a new deal but rejected the last offer after the club rescinded the initial agreement.