"Today he is not the best midfielder in the world" - Pep Guardiola unhappy with Manchester City star Rodri after his sending off against Forest

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola didn't hide his disappointment as midfielder Rodri got sent off in their 2-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 23).

City bossed proceedings at the Etihad, with Phil Foden opening the scoring inside seven minutes, converting a Kyle Walker pass. Seven minutes later, Erling Haaland doubled the advantage, heading in a Matheus Nunes cross as Guardiola's side ran Forest ragged.

The reigning Premier League winners failed to build on their lead as they reached half-time, and that almost came back to haunt them. A minute into the second period, midfielder Rodri saw a straight red for violent conduct.

In a moment of madness, the Spaniard put his hands around Morgan Gibbs-White's throat while jostling for a corner. Referee Anthony Taylor brandished a straight red, and VAR upheld the decision. That left City to play almost the entirety of the second half with a man less.

Nevertheless, the Cityzens displayed their character and resilience, emerging unscathed to extend their perfect start to their league campaign to six wins.

However, Guardiola was understandably unhappy with Rodri, saying (as per Tyrone Marshall):

"Hopefully Rodri will learn. He has to control his emotions. I don’t like to play against 10. Today he is not the best midfielder in the world."

Expand Tweet

Rodri's dismissal for violent conduct means he will now miss the next three English games against Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Arsenal.

How have Manchester City fared this season?

Manchester City manager Pep Guradiola

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have made a sparkling start to their 2023-24 campaign. Their defeat to Arsenal on penalties in the FA Community Shield last month remains their only blemish.

Since then, Guardiola's side beat Sevilla on penalties to win their first UEFA Super Cup before winning their first six Premier League games to remain atop the standings.

The Cityzens also commenced their UEFA Champions League title defense with a 3-1 home win over Serbian side Crvena Zvezda in midweek. Considering their rousing start to the season - eight straight wins across competitions - City look good for another historic campaign.

They're looking to become the first team in the Premier League era to win the four-peat and the first team in the UEFA Champions League era to defend their title.