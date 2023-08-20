"Today he was fantastic" - Mauricio Pochettino praises Chelsea star's performance despite loss to West Ham

Chelsea manager heaped praise on Raheem Sterling following their loss against West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, August 20.

The Blues lost 3-1 despite dominating the game throughout the 90 minutes. Nayef Aguerd gave West Ham the lead in the 28th minute before Carney Chukwuemeka equalized in the 28th minute.

Sterling won a penalty in the 42nd minute after being fouled by Tomas Soucek in the box. Enzo Fernandez's penalty, however, was well saved by Alphonse Areola.

The Hammers then added another goal in the 53rd minute via a brilliant strike by Michail Antonio. Aguerd was sent off in the 67th minute after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Sterling.

West Ham, though, sealed the win in the 95th minute with a Lucas Paqueta penalty after Chelsea's new signing Moises Caicedo's foul on Emerson Palmieri.

While the Blues lacked the final product, Sterling was brilliant in the game. He created one chance, took one shot, completed six of his seven dribbles, made six crosses, and also made seven recoveries.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino was pleased with the English winger's performance as he said (via Absolute Chelsea):

"We were talking a lot this week in my office. He's a player that can deliver. Today he was fantastic. For sure, he's not happy because we didn't win. But this is the way we expect the players to perform."

Sterling joined the Blues from Manchester City last summer and has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 40 games across competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea's goalscoring issues after West Ham loss

The west London side scored just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games last season despite boasting the likes of Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The situation hasn't improved much this season as Chelsea have scored just two goals from their combined 27 attempts on goal against Liverpool and West Ham. They have signed striker Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal but he is yet to open his account in competitive games for the club.

After the loss against West Ham, Mauricio Pochettino shared his thoughts on the goalscoring issue, saying (via Absolute Chelsea):

"This is a new team, new players. I think it's a lot to believe, players like Nico Jackson, he is for sure going to score because he has amazing quality."

The Blues will next host newly-promoted Luton Town in the Premier League on August 25.