"Today I feel Qatari" “Number 7 is vacant Kylian Mbappe"- Manchester United fans react hilariously amid rumors of Qatari takeover

According to reports, a group of Qatari investors are set to launch a massive takeover bid for Manchester United in 'days'.

They are also expected to aid manager Erik Ten Hag with sufficient financial backing to help take Manchester United back to the top of English football.

United fans have welcomed the prospect and taken to Twitter to express their buoyant emotions.

Manchester United, who have been owned by the Glazer family since 2005, has struggled with consistency and securing silverware since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, with their last Premier League title coming in the 2012/13 season.

Fans have protested for new ownership multiple times and this Qatari takeover may just change the Red Devils' fortunes.

The Glazers announced in November 2022 that they were open to selling the club and set a deadline of mid-February for interested parties to submit their offers.

The Red Devils are asking for around £6 billion ($7.2 billion) for the club and potentially a further £2 billion ($2.4 billion) to fund a project to redevelop Old Trafford.

However, according to reports, the group of Qatari investors would have no problems meeting the clubs' demands. The interested party consists of wealthy, individual investors who are ready to use the experience gained from the 2022 FIFA World Cup to drive this new project.

Sources told the Mail:

"[The investors] also want to build on the success of the World Cup. They recognise that Manchester United is the biggest football club in the world, the crown jewels, and there is a steely-minded determination to buy it and get it to where it should be."

The Qatari investors are reported to be pushing for a complete takeover, rather than a partial stake.

With their only competition as of now being Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man, United fans have taken to Twitter to express their delight at a potential Qatari takeover, with some even hoping for the acquisition of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe:

CC: 🤣 Number 7 is vacant Kylian MbappeWith Qatari owners set to bid for MUFC and blow their competitors away ( @MikeKeegan_DM Could there be a potential dream signing at MUFCCC: @rioferdy5 👀🤣 Number 7 is vacant Kylian Mbappe 😉 📝 With Qatari owners set to bid for MUFC and blow their competitors away (@MikeKeegan_DM)👀 Could there be a potential dream signing at MUFC 😳CC: @rioferdy5 https://t.co/iaKOXJBNMF

Jacob @JacobScott_7 . Today i feel Qatari Today i feel Qatari🇶🇦. https://t.co/aJsktDqk0l

Connelldinho ✞ @Connelldinhoo McTominay trying to impress the new Qatari so they don’t ship him to Burnley McTominay trying to impress the new Qatari so they don’t ship him to Burnley https://t.co/sdWkORKzXl

CaptainMUFC™ 👮‍♂️ @EmperialCharlie Woke up hearing Qatari investors will make an offer for Manchester United in the COMING DAYS. wallah God cannot stop blessing his children Woke up hearing Qatari investors will make an offer for Manchester United in the COMING DAYS. wallah God cannot stop blessing his children 😁 https://t.co/8deqW6bjNx

haf @bapieli if qatar buys united

psg can be our feeder club lessgooo if qatar buys united psg can be our feeder club lessgooo

The Red Devils are currently enjoying a good season, being third in the Premier League, and face Leeds United next (8th February).

PSG could prevent the Qatari takeover of Manchester United

Qatar Sports Investments' ownership of Paris Saint-Germain could potentially thwart any Qatari bid for Manchester United.

Although it has been reported that the United takeover could come from separate investors, it could still lead to issues in European competitions as UEFA rules prevent the two clubs with overlapping memberships from playing against each other.

Hence, if Manchester United and PSG were to meet in the UEFA Champions League next season, it would pose a huge problem for UEFA and would most likely not go ahead.

Any takeover would also need approval from the Premier League and would most likely be met with a lot of fan opposition due to Qatar's human rights record.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC One potential stumbling block is Qatar Sports Investments’ ownership of Paris Saint-Germain. One entity cannot own two clubs in the same competition — and #mufc and PSG could meet in Europe. [ @MikeKeegan_DM One potential stumbling block is Qatar Sports Investments’ ownership of Paris Saint-Germain. One entity cannot own two clubs in the same competition — and #mufc and PSG could meet in Europe. [@MikeKeegan_DM]

