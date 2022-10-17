"Today was nothing different" – Virgil van Dijk explains how Liverpool stopped Erling Haaland after 'nonsense' criticism before the game

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has revealed how the Reds succeeded in countering the threat of Manchester City star Erling Haaland during his team's recent 1-0 win at Anfield.

The Reds handed Pep Guardiola's side their first Premier League defeat of the ongoing season on Sunday, October 16. Mohamed Salah scored the decisive goal in the 76th minute of the contest.

Van Dijk, 31, returned to his best against Manchester City and paired up with Joe Gomez at the heart of the defense to stop Haaland from scoring. He even produced a crucial headed clearance in the dying moments of the match to deny the Norwegian a late equalizer.

Speaking at a post-match presser, Van Dijk shared his thoughts about his duel with Haaland. He told Viaplay Football (via Liverpool Echo):

"Personally in my case, everyone was talking about me against him and if I could still do it. All of this nonsense. So for me, it was just about focussing on the game and trying to win the game and getting a good performance as a team. I'm pleased."

The 2019 UEFA Player of the Year asserted that he always respects his opponents regardless of their stature and achievements. He added:

"I have respect for every player and every player who has achieved as much as they have. We play at the highest level. The guys we face have been through a lot. I always have respect for each one of them."

Speaking specifically about Haaland, Van Dijk claimed that the goal was always about stopping his supply line. He concluded:

"Obviously we have played against each other many times now and it has always been a great battle. Today was nothing different. Everybody from the outside world wanted to put everything on the 1v1 battle, but it was all about doing it together and stopping the service."

Haaland, who has bagged 15 Premier League goals this season, failed to extend his goalscoring run to 11 consecutive games across all competitions on Sunday. He registered six shots but to no avail.

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk shows signs of form against Manchester City

Virgil van Dijk, who has been an impenetrable presence in Liverpool's backline for over four seasons, has come under fire for his poor form of late.

However, Van Dijk organized the makeshift defence around him to help his side register their fourth clean sheet across all competitions on Sunday. He also extended his Premier League record of most consecutive home matches for a single club without ever tasting defeat to 69. He now has 58 wins and 11 draws at Anfield.

Van Dijk has made 14 appearances this season, without missing a single minute of action. He is next expected to start in Liverpool's upcoming clash against West Ham United on Wednesday (October 19).

