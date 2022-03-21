"Today without Messi, the team created nothing!" - Thierry Henry blasts PSG fans for booing Lionel Messi

Arsenal legend and Lionel Messi's former teammate Theirry Henry defended the Argentine after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost 3-0 to AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Messi missed the trip to Stade Louis II due to illness and PSG put in an underwhelming performance in his absence. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both started and they had fewer shots on target than Monaco despite dominating possession. The French giants have a 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 but looked disjointed in the game.

Henry spent three seasons at Barcelona and saw a young Messi develop into arguably the greatest of all time. Speaking on Amazon Prime FR, Henry defended Messi, calling him the greatest of all time. He went on a rant against PSG supporters for booing him against Bordeaux last weekend.

He said:

"Last week, PSG fans booed Messi. How can you boo the greatest of all-time? The guy that has assisted the most goals in Ligue 1? Today, without Messi the team created nothing."

Lionel Messi set to leave PSG after being booed by fans?

It is hard to imagine the Argentine wanting to continue at the French giants this past season. The former Barcelona man is used to being revered, and rightly so.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is capable of producing goals and assists on a regular basis. He is also able to do things no one has ever been capable of.

Messi hasn’t had the best of seasons and is not scoring as many goals as he would like. He has scored just two goals in 18 Ligue 1 matches so far this season.

However, at PSG, his role has changed as with Argentina and Barcelona, he was/is always the main man. He was the player who starts and finishes attacks, the player his teammates always pass to whenever he is available.

In Paris, he shares the limelight with Neymar and Mbappe. The latter has every reason to be considered the bigger star based on performances. Just as important is the fact that in Marco Verrati, the Ligue 1 side have a player who has conducted their game for years and still continues to do so.

From being used to performing both the roles, Messi has been given a limited role. He doesn’t come into play as often as he would like and without that, the Argentine tends to walk around.

Hence, after a lack of performances and being booed by the fans, the Argentine could decide to leave the club in the summer.

