Todd Boehly ‘desperate’ to prevent Chelsea star from joining Premier League rivals: Reports

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly 'desperate' to prevent Reece James from joining Manchester City or Real Madrid. The England international has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and is keen to extend his stay at the club.

A report by the Daily Mail suggests that the new Chelsea owner wants to extend James' contract as a matter of urgency.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be a keen admirer of Reece James. Real Madrid are also said to be monitoring the ongoings at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old came through the Chelsea academy and made his first-team debut in 2018.

He underwent a one-year loan spell at Wigan Athletic in the 2018-19 season and made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Latics. He scored three goals and provided three assists at the DW Stadium before returning to Stamford Bridge to become a mainstay for the Blues.

James has made 123 appearances in all competitions for the west London outfit, scoring nine goals and providing 18 assists in all competitions. He is a firm fan favorite at Stamford Bridge and is also established on the international scene, having won 13 caps for England.

Many have tipped the right-back to become one of the all-time greats at Chelsea and the first step towards achieving this would be by extending his contract with the club.

Chelsea's defensive depletion makes Reece James extension a priority

Reece James ia a fan favorite at Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel has already lost two key defenders. Antonio Rudiger has joined Real Madrid on a free transfer and Andreas Christensen is set to leave once his contract expires at the end of this month.

Marcos Alonso and captain Cesar Azpilicueta's futures are also in doubt. Both men have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, with Barcelona touted as the likely destination (according to Football London).

This could see Thomas Tuchel severely understaffed in defense and the club have prioritized signing defenders this summer. The likes of Jules Kounde, Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar have all been linked with the club (as per talkSPORT).

The club will also be keen to keep the defenders currently in the squad and Reece James is one of the priority names on the list.

James is likely to hold down the right-back spot at Stamford Bridge for the next decade and tying him down to a new deal could help fend off interest in his services.

