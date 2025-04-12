“Told me, ‘We don’t want you here’” - Jose Mourinho explains why he joined Chelsea in 2004 and recalls first Stamford Bridge experience

Jose Mourinho has reflected on his decision to join Chelsea in 2004, while the Blues were setting up a bold vision for their future. The legendary Portuguese manager also spoke about his surprising first visit to Stamford Bridge.

Before taking Porto to the Champions League final, Mourinho went to Chelsea’s ground to watch their semi-final against Monaco. He had been linked to take over the job from Claudio Ranieri, and would encounter immediate skepticism and a rather blunt welcome that night. Mourinho told the Telegraph:

"I remember the first time I went to Stamford Bridge was before the Champions League final [with Porto]. I qualified for the final on Tuesday and on Wednesday I went to Stamford Bridge for Chelsea-Monaco. The first guy that came to me told me, ‘We don’t want you here, we love Ranieri.’ That was my first experience of Stamford Bridge.”

It was a rocky introduction, but Jose Mourinho was impressed by the ambition of the then-owner, Roman Abramovich, and Peter Kenyon:

"The reason I went to Chelsea was because of the meetings I had with Roman [Abramovich] and Peter Kenyon, and the objective from the club, before being my objective, was to win the Premier League as soon as we could. And, of course, that could be the first season and that had to be the motivation."

Jose Mourinho's maiden season at the club was one for the history books. The Blues won their first league title in 50 years, racking up 95 points and enjoying a defensive steadiness that saw them concede just 15 goals.

How Chelsea sacked Jose Mourinho in 2015

Jose Mourinho’s second tenure at Chelsea was brought to a swift conclusion in December 2015, only seven months after he guided the club to the Premier League trophy. With the Blues stuck in 16th place and looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation zone, the club dismissed the Portuguese coach.

Despite being league champions, things began to quickly deteriorate in the 2015-16 season. Jose Mourinho's public tirade at club doctor Eva Carneiro during the Swansea match (August 8, 2015) that season caused controversy and led to a court case. His relationship with the squad also broke down.

In mid-December, though, the Portuguese manager was called in for a short meeting with club executives at Cobham. His departure was agreed upon, and he has not returned to the Stamford Bridge dugout, opting to ply his trade elsewhere.

