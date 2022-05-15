"Tomorrow will be my last match with this shirt" - Paulo Dybala says 'last goodbye' to Juventus fans with heartfelt message 

Outgoing Juventus star Paulo Dybala has sent a heartfelt message to fans ahead of his final appearance at the Juventus Stadium.

The Bianconeri will play their last home game of the 2021-22 Serie A season against Lazio on Monday. It will also be the last time Dybala steps onto their turf in Juventus colours ,as the Argentine is set to leave the club this summer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Paulo Dybala has announced that tomorrow will be the last time he wears the Juventus shirt at the Allianz Stadium Paulo Dybala has announced that tomorrow will be the last time he wears the Juventus shirt at the Allianz Stadium 👀 https://t.co/drjx6llwZp

His contract is up next month, and Dybala has been linked with Inter Milan and Arsenal. The Argentine took to Twitter to send Juventus fans a special message:

"Tomorrow will be my last match with this shirt; it's hard to imagine, but it will be our last goodbye. It will not be easy, but I will enter the field with a smile and my head held high, knowing that I have given everything for you.

He continued:

"It is difficult to find the right words to greet you; there are many years and many emotions involved, all together... I thought we would be together even more years, but fate puts us on different paths."

Dybala joined the Old Lady from Palermo in 2015 and has been a key figure in the squad since then, even captaining the team on a few occasions. He said it's a pride he wants to convey to his kids and grandkids, adding:

"Wearing this important jersey along with the captain's armband has been one of the greatest pride of my life, which I hope to show to my children and grandchildren one day."

Juventus star Paulo Dybala also sends message to teammates and coaches

In his farewell message, Dybala also expressed gratitude to all his teammates, coaches, fans and ones working behind the scenes. He wrote:

"Thanks to those who have accompanied me over the years: from the first to the last, from the fans to the people who work within the club, everyone, coaches and teammates, employees and managers."

Over the last seven years, the 28-year-old has amassed 291 appearances for Juventus, contributing 163 goals and lifting 12 titles, including five in the league.

B/R Football @brfootball



Paulo Dybala made his mark at Juventus



(via

115 goals, 48 assists, and 12 trophies in seven seasons.Paulo Dybala made his mark at Juventus(via @ChampionsLeague 115 goals, 48 assists, and 12 trophies in seven seasons. Paulo Dybala made his mark at Juventus 👏(via @ChampionsLeague)https://t.co/iSVibHLcm0

Dybala added that it's something he will never forget while also thanking people for having his back during tough moments. He said:

"I will never forget everything you made me experience, every game, every goal. With you I grew up, I learned, I lived, and I dreamed. It has been 7 years of magic, 12 trophies and 115 goals that no one will take away from us. Never. Thank you for supporting me in difficult times."

The Argentine's last game for the Bianconeri will be against Fiorentina on May 22.

Edited by Bhargav