“Tomorrow, he will score” – Joao Felix makes bold prediction about ‘amazing’ Chelsea teammate before crucial Dortmund clash

Joao Felix has backed teammate Kai Havertz to score in Chelsea's second-leg UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday (7 March).

The Germany international hasn't scored or assisted in his last seven appearances across competitions. He has managed just one goal in 12 games in 2023 as the Blues have themselves struggled to find the net on a regular basis.

Felix, however, believes that Havertz will end his struggles in front of goal against the Black and Yellow. Speaking before the game at Stamford Bridge (h/t Chelsea Chronicle), the Portugal international claimed:

"He’s an amazing player — everyone knows who he is and what he has done for the club. We’re the same age, so I’ve already known him [since] a long time ago. Our relationship on and off the pitch is very good.

Felix, who was signed on a six-month loan from Atletico Madrid in January, added:

"This is football. Sometimes you’re on a streak, scoring every game, sometimes you don’t score. You just have to keep working. He never stops working and always tries to get better. Tomorrow, he will score."

Havertz has been deployed as a centre-forward by manager Graham Potter, which is consistent with what former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel practiced on a regular basis. During his time at Bayer Leverkusen, the German playmaker was majorly used as a No. 10 and a right-winger.

Chelsea are devoid of options in the No. 9 role, which could be why Havertz has regularly played as a centre-forward. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favor with Potter and has been left out of their Champions League squad for the knockout rounds.

Armando Broja, meanwhile, has been sidelined for the remainder of the season with a knee injury he suffered in December 2022.

Graham Potter defends Chelsea star Kai Havertz ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

For a player who cost £75.8 million in transfer fees in 2020, Kai Havertz's return of six goals and an assist in 32 games across competitions this season isn't impressive.

Neither is Chelsea's form in front of goal, and manager Graham Potter knows it. The Blues beat Leeds United 1-0 in the league on 4 March, with Wesley Fofana's winner being Chelsea's second goal in their last seven games across competitions.

Speaking after the win against the Whites, Potter said (h/t Evening Standard):

"I think we have to attack better as a team and that’s my responsibility. It’s too easy to zoom into individuals and blame them.

“It’s a collective, we have to create more, do better and that starts with me, helping the team get better chances more chances because then I don’t doubt the quality of the players."

