"Tone it down a bit" - Dimitar Berbatov suggests Manchester United summer signing is overconfident after sluggish start to new season 

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has criticized goalkeeper Andre Onana for being too overconfident in matches this season. The Bulgarian has urged the Cameroonian shot-stopper to humble himself amid a turbulent start to his career at Old Trafford.

Manchester United suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Galatasaray in their group-stage encounter in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night (4 October).

Rasmus Hojlund had an incredible performance, grabbing a brace in the fixture. Onana, on the other hand, put in an abysmal display, making yet another mistake in an error-strewn start to the season.

The Cameroon international gave the ball away after a poor pass that landed at Dries Mertens' feet, which led to Casemiro's red card.

Berbatov has offered some advice to the shot-stopper amid his struggles at Manchester United. The retired Bulgarian striker told Betfair:

"His confidence is causing him to make mistakes. You can see that from his body language against Galatasaray. Sometimes, he forgets that he’s playing smart players. Other players will be studying how Onana plays, and they will bait him into playing certain passes. That’s exactly what happened against Galatasaray."

He added:

"He needs to maintain his confidence but tone it down a bit and think more about who you’re playing and how they’re playing. I’ve watched Onana play before, and he’s always been the same and I like that."

Manchester United signed Onana from Inter Milan this summer for around £44 million after Erik ten Hag sanctioned David de Gea's departure as a free agent. The Cameroon international has had a poor start to the 2023/24 campaign, making such errors against the likes of Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest this term.

"He can play in any team" - Louis Saha urges Manchester United to sign Premier League star

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has urged the Red Devils to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The Frenchman lavished praise on the England international for his flexibility and claimed that he can adapt to any team's playing style.

Saha said (via Metro):

"Ivan can adapt to any team. He’s mentally very strong, so I’m confident that he will make the right decision for himself. He can play in any team because of how strong and technically gifted he is. Ivan’s also very mobile and has the right formula you need to play as a striker for any club."

He added:

"Manchester United certainly need more options up front as all the top clubs have various options to choose from. "

Toney has been sidelined after receiving an eight-month suspension for betting violations. The England international attracted a lot of interest from various Premier League outfits including Chelsea and Arsenal after his performances during the 2022/23 campaign.

He racked up 20 goals and four assists in 33 league appearances for the Bees last season.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester Untied will fulfil Saha's wishes and pursue the English striker in January.