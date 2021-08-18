Toni Kroos picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The debate about who is the better player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to split the opinions of fans and footballers alike. Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed his favorite between the duo and it's no surprise who gets the German international's vote.

Kross was quoted as saying:

"From my playing days, it's Cristiano Ronaldo (best player of all time). Of course, I'm biased because he made a decisive contribution to us winning a lot of titles. It was exciting and impressive to play alongside Ronaldo."

Kroos added:

"We were not only team-mates but also neighbors in the dressing room and neighbors in private. He lived right next to me. Seeing what a perfectionist he is was impressive. That is why it is forbidden for me to name Messi (as the best player of all time)."

Toni Kroos and Cristiano Ronaldo shared the dressing room at Real Madrid between 2014 and 2018. The duo formed a partnership on the pitch and both played influential roles as Los Blancos made history by winning three consecutive Champions League crowns between 2016 and 2018.

The midfielder has also had the privilege of facing Lionel Messi on multiple occasions during the El Clasico games between Barcelona and Real Madrid. That is unlikely to happen again though, as the Argentine has left Spain for a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both proved their worth in international tournaments this summer.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo still silencing critics

The debate over who the greatest footballer is between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will drag on for the next few years as both players do not look close to stepping down. Following a not-so-good outing for the duo at their respective clubs last season, they used the international tournaments in the summer to remind critics of their class.

Ronaldo was at his best during the European Championship, with a return of five goals and one assist in four games, which was enough to earn him the Golden Boot award.

Messi, meanwhile, finally tasted major success with Argentina when he led the Albiceleste to the Copa America this summer. Like his eternal rival, Messi also won the Golden Boot. He also finished with the highest number of assists and was named the Player of the Tournament.

