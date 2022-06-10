Toni Kroos provides interesting opinion on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Toni Kroos has claimed he does not see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one better than the other. He added that it is difficult to compare them and put Clarence Seedorf in the greatest of all-time bracket.

Messi vs Ronaldo has been in the ongoing debate for well over a decade now, and there is no end in sight. Both players have been bringing out the best in each other and going neck-and-neck for individual awards.

Kroos was once again asked about the best player ever in the history of football, and he claimed it was difficult to pick one out. The Real Madrid star was quoted by MARCA saying:

"There are so many players in every generation who have achieved great things, Clarence Seedorf, who won the Champions League with three different clubs, comes to mind.

"There is no doubt that Cristiano is one of the best in history. The same happens with Leo Messi. But I don't see one [of them] as better. Because it is difficult to compare who does what on the field and how the game has changed over the decades."

Toni Kroos changes mind on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Toni Kroos was backing the Manchester United star when he was previously quizzed on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate, but has now changed his stance. The German admitted he was biased in picking his former teammate and said:

"From my playing days, it's Cristiano Ronaldo (best player of all time). Of course, I'm biased because he made a decisive contribution to us winning a lot of titles. It was exciting and impressive to play alongside Ronaldo."

Kroos continued:

"We were not only team-mates but also neighbors in the dressing room and neighbors in private. He lived right next to me. Seeing what a perfectionist he is was impressive. That is why it is forbidden for me to name Messi (as the best player of all time)."

Kroos and Ronaldo played together at Real Madrid for four years and won the Champions League thrice. The German is still at the Santiago Bernabeu, while the Portuguese star left for Juventus in 2018 and is now at Manchester United.

Lionel Messi moved from Barcelona to PSG last summer after his contract could not be renewed. The forward recently won the Finalissima with Argentina after beating European champions Italy at Wembley.

