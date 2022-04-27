“Toni who?” – Carlo Ancelotti offers hilarious response to Antonio Rudiger rumors after Real Madrid's loss to Manchester City

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has refused to comment on Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who is expected to join Los Blancos in the summer.

Ancelotti was speaking after his side's pulsating 4-3 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Madrid found themselves a goal down within two minutes and fell two goals behind the Premier League leaders on three separate occasions. But they managed to escape Manchester with just a single goal deficit ahead of next week's second leg at the Bernabeu.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Antonio Rudiger watching the Real Madrid defense Antonio Rudiger watching the Real Madrid defense 😅 https://t.co/3vzgva9Sl1

Two Karim Benzema strikes and a Vincius Jr. finish ensured Real Madrid were still in the tie, with City missing a host of chances.

Following the full-time whistle, Ancelotti was quizzed on Rudiger's status. This was following a BBC Sport report that claimed that a deal has been agreed to between the 29-year-old defender and the La Liga leaders.

The Italian boss, who is aiming to be the first man to manage in five different Champions League finals, smirked before telling BEIN Sport, as per Fabrizio Romano:

"Toni Rüdiger? Toni who? Who’s this? He’s still a Chelsea player. I can’t say anything about this”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“He’s STILL a Chelsea player… I can’t say anything about this”, Carlo added.



The agreement has been reached this week: Rüdiger will join Real Madrid. 🤝



Antonio Rudiger set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer

Speaking on Sunday, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Antonio Rudiger would be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer on a free transfer when his contract expires.

Tuchel claimed, according to The Metro:

"We fought hard. I fought hard on a personal level. We made big offers to him, and the club tried everything. But for some weeks, we cannot fight any more because we have the sanctions. We cannot adjust. We cannot continue, and so it is what it is. He deserves my full support because he delivered incredible performances right until today. I’m just happy that I had the chance to coach him and to have him in the team. Because he was nothing but brilliant."

Guillem Balague from BBC Sport claims the Blues centre-back turned down a contract extension despite being offered over £200,000 per week to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger has become Tuchel's first-choice centre-back since the former PSG manager's arrival in West London, having made 47 appearances across the current campaign.

He was also a key part of the side that won the 2021 Champions League, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup triumphs that followed it.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Real Madrid and Antonio Rudiger are at the final stage of the negotiations and then the new contract until 2026 will be signed. It's all verbally agreed so HERE WE GO. 🎖| Real Madrid and Antonio Rudiger are at the final stage of the negotiations and then the new contract until 2026 will be signed. It's all verbally agreed so HERE WE GO. @FabrizioRomano 🚨🎖| Real Madrid and Antonio Rudiger are at the final stage of the negotiations and then the new contract until 2026 will be signed. It's all verbally agreed so HERE WE GO. @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/YrC3YV7FNY

