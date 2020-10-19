Tony Adams claims Hector Bellerin is weak link in Arsenal defence

Former Arsenal captain and central defender Tony Adams was critical of Hector Bellerin following the team's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City over the weekend.

A 23rd minute Raheem Sterling goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's men a 1-0 win over Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta's men rarely threatening Ederson in City's goal.

Giving his thoughts on the game, Adams claimed that it was time for Arsenal to shift back to a back 4 instead of persisting with Mikel Arteta's current 3-at-the-back set-up.

He also singled out Hector Bellerin - whom it was largely deemed was responsible for allowing Phil Foden to cut in easily and set up Sterling for his goal - for criticism.

“I think it’s time for a back four. I’ve been saying it since the start of the season. I think he’s got problems with Hector, I think his defending today wasn’t very good at all,” Adams said.

City goal: Bellerin’s defensive instincts aren’t there & he’s now 25 years old - needlessly gets sucked into Agüero when he‘s David Luiz’s man, giving Foden room to cut in & shoot



Maitland-Niles can play at right wing-back with Saka’s performances good enough to stay on the left pic.twitter.com/vaQsNFqANP — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) October 17, 2020

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta draws flak for starting Willian centrally

One of the tactical gambles that Mikel Arteta opted for was starting summer signing Willian as an attacker in a central position.

However, his gamble backfired as the Brazilian endured a largely underwhelming game. He didn't register a single shot on target, execute a successful dribble or complete a pass in Manchester City's penalty box.

Speaking to the media following his team's defeat, Arteta explaining the thinking behind starting Willian ahead of the likes of Alexandre Lacazette.

Advertisement

"We need to have the versatility to play in different formations occupying different spaces. It was a game for him, the way City plays and the way they track the opponents and the spaces that can be used.

"He [Willian] was really convinced as well.

"It was obviously really hard to leave two strikers on the bench but it was a tactical decision."

Arsenal have made an encouraging start to the season under Mikel Arteta, picking up three wins from a possible five in the league.

Mikel Arteta: “We’ve come a long way. I’m extremely happy. I was in that [Man City] dressing room for four years and I know how much it takes for a team to do what we did [vs. Man City].” pic.twitter.com/DGJ9mY9RqI — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) October 19, 2020

They have also knocked out Leicester City and Liverpool in two consecutive rounds in the EFL Cup to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.