“Too bad”, “We needed him today” - Chelsea fans unhappy as Pochettino drops 22-year-old star from line-up to face Newcastle

Chelsea fans have expressed disappointment over Mauricio Pochettino's decision to drop Moises Caicedo from the starting lineup for the match against Newcastle on Saturday, November 25.

This will come as a surprise ahead of such an important match, particularly given the high expectations surrounding Caicedo. The midfielder inspired an intense transfer battle last summer but ultimately it was the Blues who triumphed in acquiring his services.

Caicedo's journey at Stamford Bridge, however, hasn't been without its challenges. His recent performance against Manchester City appeared to lack the dynamism and impact anticipated from a player of his calibre.

Against the Cityzens, Caicedo's influence was somewhat muted, as the midfielder had a mere 39 touches and an unfortunate loss of possession on five occasions.

Such a display, it seems, has not instilled a robust confidence in Pochettino regarding the young player's readiness for this game. There will also have been concerns regarding player fatigue and injury risks, as Caicedo had played for Ecuador during the international break.

In the wake of this decision, however, Chelsea fans have shown their discontent, as they anticipated a rejuvenated performance from Caicedo. They took to Twitter to share their frustration, with one tweeting:

“Too bad.”

Another stated:

“We needed him today.”

Chelsea's form has improved ahead of Newcastle United clash

The Blues' trajectory under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino has been growing steadily. The initial phase of the Argentine manager's tenure was marked by inconsistency. Yet, as the season has unfolded, they have begun to find improved form.

The 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur showcased flashes of the potential that Pochettino's Chelsea has. While their performance was not entirely devoid of critique against Spurs, it was the exhilarating 4-4 draw against Manchester City that has shown the team's growth.

The Blues have found a pattern of elevating their performance in the face of formidable opponents, such as Liverpool and Arsenal. However, as they prepare to face Newcastle, a new set of variables comes into play.

Eddie Howe has transformed St James' Park into an arena where victories are hard-fought, and Chelsea's task will not be a straightforward one.

Despite the Magpies' injury woes, their impressive performances at their home ground cannot be underestimated. However, it will certainly give the Blues a slight upper hand, as they will look to grab all three points.