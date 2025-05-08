"Too many changes", "Don't be surprised if we lose" - Chelsea fans react as Maresca names XI for Conference League clash against Djurgarden

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has made ten changes to the starting XI for his side's UEFA Europa Conference League clash, leading to reactions from the fans. The Blues have a 4-1 advantage over Swedish outfit Djurgarden, having won the first leg in Stockholm last week.

Maresca has rotated his squad once more for the semi-final second leg as he has often done throughout the competition this season. The Italian tactician has kept Marc Cucurella in the XI from among the players to have started in the 3-1 win over Liverpool at the weekend.

The Blues remain without Christopher Nkunku, while the trio of teenagers Josh Acheampong, Tyrique George, and Reggie Walsh have all been named in the XI. Reece James starts in midfield for the Blues, while Filip Jorgensen makes a return between the sticks.

The selection made by coach Maresca for the game has been met with mixed reactions from the Chelsea faithful, particularly skepticism. A number of the fans have taken to X to share their thoughts on the lineup for the game. A fan expressed discontent with the number of changes, citing it as a potential reason for defeat.

"Too many changes don't be surprised if we lose", they wrote.

A fan asked which players were to be deployed in attack.

"Abeg who and who won play front😳😭😂😂😂", they questioned.

Another fan pointed out that the competition is not a serious one.

"The most unserious of competitions.", they wrote.

A fan was excited by the inclusion of 16-year-old Walsh in the XI.

"Reggie Walsh! Come on the Blues💙", they posted.

Another fan pointed out that Walsh starting is incredible.

"Walsh from start is incredible", they wrote.

With a healthy lead from the first leg last week, Maresca's decision to shuffle the pack was expected, with a trip to Newcastle United on the horizon. Academy graduate George leads the line, while Acheampong lines up alongside captain James in midfield.

Chelsea boss praises debutant ahead of semi-final clash

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has praised 16-year-old midfielder Reggie Walsh ahead of the youngster making his full debut for the club. He has been named in the starting XI for the Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against Djurgarden.

"He is talented, technically he's fantastic - I really like him. Between the lines, you can see immediately that he has something about him. He's only 16 so he needs to work hard, he needs to continue."

Walsh made his debut for the club on Thursday when he came off the bench for Tyrique George in Stockholm. The midfielder, who was only promoted to the club's U-18 squad this season is now set to make his full debut in one of the attacking midfield positions.

Reggie Walsh replaces 17-year-old Shumaira Mheuka as the youngest player to start a European game for Chelsea with his inclusion in the XI aged 16 years and 200 days old. Mheuka starts on the bench alongside fellow 17-year-old Genesis Antwi as the Blues look to seal a place in the final.

