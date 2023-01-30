"Too many players are not at their level" – Christophe Galtier blasts PSG players and says 'decisions will be made' after draw against Reims

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has hit out at his players for their underwhelming performances in their 1-1 Ligue 1 home draw against 11th-placed Reims on Sunday, January 29.

The Parisians slumped to their third draw of the ongoing 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, maintaining their three-point lead at the top of the standings. After Neymar scored the opener six minutes after the break, Marco Verratti was sent off near the hour-mark. Folarin Balogun netted an equalizer deep in injury-time to force the hosts to share the spoils.

Speaking to Prime Video, Galtier shared his thoughts on PSG's outing against the William Still-coached outfit.

"When you are a coach, you can't be satisfied with these kind of results, these kind of performances, both collective and individual. Obviously, there'll be decisions to be made. I talk to my players every day. This week, they have worked well, all together. It was not seen on the field, especially during the first period," he said after the match.

The 56-year-old asserted that he was responsible for his team's recent dip in form, stating that he would soon be making changes.

"There will be decisions to be made so that we also recreate competition. Because we've fallen into a comfort zone from where it is difficult to get out. We'll have to shake ourselves off. We'll continue to work but also to talk. I'm responsible for these poor performances but there are also individual performances," Galtier said.

He continued to criticize the majority of PSG squad members for their performances.

"At the moment, too many players are not at their required level. Are we letting ourselves go? Since the World Cup, we can't be satisfied with our results. There will be decisions to be made to find a team that is much stronger and looks and plays like a top team," Galtier added.

PSG are next scheduled to take on 14th-placed Montpellier in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Mosson on Wednesday, February 1.

Serie A defender agrees personal terms with PSG ahead of Bosman transfer

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has reached a personal agreement with PSG ahead of a Bosman transfer in the upcoming summer. A Bosman transfer, referring to the 1995 court ruling, is commonly known as a free transfer at the end of a player's contract with a club.

The Ligue 1 giants, however, are hoping to make the Skriniar move permanent as early as this month. The Parisians have tabled an initial bid to complete Skriniar's signing in January but Simone Inzaghi's side are holding out for €20 million.

Skriniar, 27, has registered 11 goals and five assists in 242 matches across all competitions for the Nerazzuri. So far, the Slovak has helped them win a total of three trophies, including the 2020-21 Serie A title.

