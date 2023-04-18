"Too old and too expensive" - Lothar Matthaus delivers brutal verdict on Manchester United target

German legend Lothar Matthaus has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur star and Manchester United target Harry Kane is not the right fit for Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich.

Kane, 29, has long been linked with a move away from north London. England's all-time leading scorer is yet to win a trophy in club football and many pundits believe a transfer is necessary for him to turn his fortunes around.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the player, but Matthaus believes that a move for Kane does not make sense for the Bavarians.

“I'm excited to see if a new striker comes along,” the Bayern icon wrote in his Sky Sport Deutschland column.

While he approved Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, and Werder Bremen’s Niclas Fullkrug, he straight out rejected Kane.

“Harry Kane would be too old and too expensive for me,” Matthaus said.

Kane sees his Tottenham Hotspur contract expire in June 2024 and is yet to agree to an extension. According to 90min, the Spurs ace will not make a decision until a new manager is appointed.

Meanwhile, according to the Sunday Mirror, Manchester United have made Kane a priority for the summer. They are reportedly hunting for a high-profile talisman and see Kane as the perfect fit.

Kane has thus far featured in 428 games for the Lilywhites in all competitions, scoring 273 times and claiming 63 assists.

Pundit believes Son Heung-min would leave Tottenham Hotspur if Manchester United target Harry Kane goes this summer

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur could struggle to keep Son Heung-min if Harry Kane joins Manchester United or any other club this summer.

According to Ambrose, the South Korean ace would see Kane's transfer as a massive setback for the club and would ask his agent to arrange a transfer. On talkSPORT, Ambrose said:

“The problem then [after Harry Kane’s transfer] arises when I look at the likes of maybe Son – okay, maybe he’s on a bit of bad form – but most clubs would still take Son.

“He’ll be on the phone to his agent saying: ‘well, they’re not really progressing here anymore. Our best player’s leaving. See if anything can come up with me’. And you just start losing more players.”

Kane and Son have been inseparable at Spurs. They have played 291 games alongside one another since 2015, combining for 58 goals.

