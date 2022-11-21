"Top 3 or top 5" - Former Barcelona player compares Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has ranked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi as the best player in the world.

Content creator Adri Contreras asked the Dane where he would rank Messi among the best players in the world. The Espanyol striker replied (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"He is at the top. For me, he is the best player in the world."

The Spanish influencer then asked the same question about Ronaldo, to which Braithwaite said:

"Top 3 or top 5."

Some would consider the answer generous if the Portugal icon's recent form is taken into account. The Manchester United centre-forward has scored just thrice and provided two assists in 16 club games across competitions this campaign.

“I’ll only say that he’s the best player in the history of Barcelona”. Joan Laporta on Leo Messi’s possible return to Barcelona: “Messi knows that at Barça, he’ll be at home. But I don’t want to talk about Leo because he plays for PSG”, told Sport.“I’ll only say that he’s the best player in the history of Barcelona”. Joan Laporta on Leo Messi’s possible return to Barcelona: “Messi knows that at Barça, he’ll be at home. But I don’t want to talk about Leo because he plays for PSG”, told Sport. 🇦🇷 #FCB“I’ll only say that he’s the best player in the history of Barcelona”. https://t.co/4oREwnfdKN

He has started just four games in the Premier League and has clearly lost manager Erik ten Hag's trust. The Dutch tactician has reportedly recommended that United's board end the club's association with Ronaldo after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is flourishing at PSG. After a tough debut season in France, he has registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions this term.

He is one-third of a fearsome attacking trio that also consists of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. Braithwaite shared the pitch with Messi 44 times as teammates before the seven-time Ballon d'Or left for PSG last year.

The Denmark international, meanwhile, was released this summer as a free agent. Like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Braithwaite has made the plane to Qatar to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina are in Group C while Denmark are in Group D, which means Braithwaite could cross paths with Messi in the last 16. Group C winners will face Group D runners-up in the first knockout round, and vice versa.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of active players with most World Cup goals

As per @spectatorindex, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are second and third, respectively, on the list of active players with the most World Cup goals.

Thomas Muller: 10

Cristiano Ronaldo: 7

Messi: 6

Harry Kane: 6

Neymar: 6

Both players will be playing in their fifth FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi has scored six times in 19 World Cup games, while Ronaldo's seven goals have come in 17 matches in the competition.

Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller leads the list with 10 goals. Germany's Miroslav Klose holds the all-time record for most goals in the tournament with 16 to his name.

