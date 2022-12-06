“Top clubs are informed about him” - Josko Gvardiol’s agent breaks silence on potential transfer amid Chelsea links 

Marjan Sisic, agent of RB Leipzig defender and Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol, has confirmed that his client does not have a pre-agreement with any club. He further added that while many top clubs were informed about Gvardiol, the player himself was happy at Leipzig.

According to the Chelsea Transfer Room, the Blues have been in contact with Leipzig about Gvardiol. It is believed that the relationship between the two clubs has always been good and has only strengthened over the course of the Christopher Nkunku deal.

Last week, Gvardiol flamed rumors about his potential move to Chelsea by expressing his desire to represent them someday. His agent has talked about the possibility of a transfer, disclosing that the 20-year-old is in no hurry to leave Leipzig just yet.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Sisic said:

“Regarding a possible transfer in summer 2023, we are not in a hurry and I can make clear that there are no pre-agreements with any clubs.

“For sure, a lot of top clubs have informed about him but Josko has a long-term contract in Leipzig. Josko feels totally happy in Leipzig. His development is amazing and RB is playing very good under Marco Rose.”

Gvardiol, who sees his Leipzig contract expire in June 2027, has been in stunning form for Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His ability to intercept threatening deliveries and make lightning-quick clearances has worked a treat for the quarter-finalists in all four matches thus far.

Gvardiol has taken part in 19 games for Leipzig this season, scoring once across competitions.

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta sheds light on botched transfer to Barcelona

Last summer, Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta seemed to be on his way to Barcelona. His contract was about to run out and the Blaugrana had room for a player of his caliber. Azpilicueta, however, ultimately decided against the switch, opting to sign a two-year extension (June 2024) with the Premier League giants instead.

Speaking to Cadena Ser, Azpilicueta revealed how family played a part in his decision. The Spain international said:

“London is my home and my children speak better English than Spanish. When I made the decision, I think Xavi understood it. If things are clear, they are understood.”

Azpilicueta has been with Chelsea since switching from Marseille in 2012. He has won two Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy with them, amongst other honors.

