“Top level” - Barcelona great Dani Alves lauds Liverpool superstar after FA Cup win against Chelsea

Barcelona great Daniel Alves has taken to social media to congratulate Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold for winning the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Reds beat Premier League rivals Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday evening. The Merseyside-based club have now lifted the trophy for the eighth time in their history, while the Blues have fallen at the final hurdle of the competition for the third year in a row.

Both sides failed to find the back of the net after 120 minutes, forcing the match to go into penalties. Sadio Mane failed to score from the spot for Jurgen Klopp's side, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount's misses saw the London giants lose the match.

Starring in the game for Liverpool was Alexander-Arnold, who produced an excellent performance at Wembley. While the England international is often criticized for his poor defending, he kept the Chelsea attackers at bay on Saturday.

Picks up his 6th trophy for Liverpool. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold’s game by numbers vs Chelsea (120 minutes):100% dribbles completed117 total touches10 successful long passes10 ball recoveries6 crosses played4 chances created4 ball clearances3 tackles wonPicks up his 6th trophy for Liverpool.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold’s game by numbers vs Chelsea (120 minutes): 100% dribbles completed 117 total touches 10 successful long passes 10 ball recoveries 6 crosses played 4 chances created 4 ball clearances 3 tackles won Picks up his 6th trophy for Liverpool. 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/LmVws5g0mF

Liverpool's FA Cup triumph also saw Alexander-Arnold win his sixth trophy with the club. Despite being just 23 years old, the right-back has won all the major trophies available to him with the Reds.

He previously helped the Anfield outfit clinch the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the EFL Cup. Alexander-Arnold expressed his delight at completing the set with Liverpool by taking to social media on Saturday.

Among those who responded to the Englishman was Barcelona full-back Alves. The Brazilian expressed his admiration for Alexander-Arnold and extended his felicitations on his FA Cup triumph. He wrote:

"Congratulations ma bud, top level!!"

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson and Arsenal legend Ian Wright were also among those who congratulated Alexander-Arnold on Instagram.

Barcelona's Alves is an admirer of Liverpool superstar Alexander-Arnold

Barcelona defender Alves has previously expressed his admiration for Alexander-Arnold. The 39-year-old recently named the Englishman as one of his favorite right-backs in the world right now. He said:

"I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold very much. He’s a fantastic footballer – this guy has got world-class skills. I also like to watch Reece James and Achraf Hakimi. They mix strength with technique and are also great players. The three of them obviously have different characteristics and styles, but they all know how to do the job."

Alexander-Arnold, who has scored two goals and provided 19 assists from 45 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season, could help the Reds win another trophy this season. Klopp and Co. take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on 28th May.

