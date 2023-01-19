"Top player, welcome" - Alvaro Morata unofficially confirms that Barcelona star is set to join Atletico Madrid 

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has unofficially confirmed Memphis Depay’s transfer from La Liga rivals Barcelona. Speaking at a press conference, the Spanish striker called Depay a top player and welcomed him to the club with open arms.

Depay joined Barcelona as a free agent in the summer of 2021. The Dutch striker has failed to live up to expectations at Camp Nou and has been reduced to a bench-warming role. With Robert Lewandowski emerging as Barca’s go-to man up top, Depay has only featured four times for the Catalans this season, scoring once.

"Top player, welcome, Atletico is a place where you will surely be happy. We look forward to it and we welcome with open arms to anyone who comes to help."

According to multiple reports, Barcelona wish to offload Depay in the January transfer window itself. With his contract expiring in June 2023, it is Barca’s last opportunity to cash in. The Dutch forward has been heavily linked with a move to rivals Atletico Madrid, and Morata has gone ahead and confirmed his arrival at a press conference.

When asked to share his thoughts on Depay, Morata said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Top player, welcome, Atletico is a place where you will surely be happy. We look forward to it and we welcome with open arms to anyone who comes to help.”

Morata’s comments came after Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 win over Levante in the Copa del Rey. Morata and Marcos Llorente each scored second-half goals to propel Los Rojiblancos to a respectable win in the Round of 16.

Ruud Gullit backs Hakim Ziyech to thrive at Barcelona

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has claimed that Hakim Ziyech has not yet played his natural game at Chelsea and backed him to fit right into Xavi’s Barca.

Ziyech, who recorded a goal and an assist as Morocco became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup last month, has struggled in Chelsea's colors. The winger has played 14 times for the Blues across competitions this season, claiming an assist.

Ziyechgirl @ziyechgirl Eagerly waiting for a day when Ziyech will leave Chelsea.. Eagerly waiting for a day when Ziyech will leave Chelsea.. https://t.co/FtfxjzN3Y2

Gullit has claimed that Chelsea have not deployed him in his preferred position and a switch of clubs might do Ziyech some good. In a conversation with Ziggo Sport, the former AC Milan superstar said:

“The way Ziyech plays for Morocco, I've never seen him play for Chelsea. It's not just him. I think he has been put in positions that don't suit him at all. He just needs to play on the right side.

“I wonder... I think he comes into his own in Spain. I have the impression that he has never reached the level of Ajax in England. I would really like to see him in Spain in the future. He can reach his top level there. He would also fit well in that Barcelona team.”

Since joining from Ajax in July 2020, Ziyech has only scored 14 goals in 97 appearances for the Blues. His contract is set to expire in June 2025.

