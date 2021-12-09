“Top players can do that” – Rio Ferdinand amazed by performance of Chelsea’s “ridiculous talent” who looked comfortable in 3-3 draw with Zenit

Chelsea finished their group stage matches of this year's Champions League with a 3-3 draw against Zenit St Petersburg. The Blues finished their group in second place, two points behind Juventus.

Timo Werner was the star for Chelsea in the draw against Zenit, scoring twice and assisting one. However, Reece James also garnered plaudits for his performance. With Chelsea's injury issues in the form of Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante, James was played in midfield by Thomas Tuchel to rest Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

As the right-back does in his natural position, James impressed in the middle of the park as well. Former England defender Rio Ferdinand was especially impressed with the Chelsea star. Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand said:

"He's a ridiculous talent. We spoke about right-backs in this country with huge talent dictating games - he went into midfield and looked like he'd been playing there all his life. He was dominating, passing, breaking things up. He's an integral part of the team there. You win games in the central midfield area a lot of the time, that battle in there. He's gone in there in a Champions League game and produced a performance that is getting people talking about him."

The Manchester United legend further added:

"Only top players can do that, are intelligent enough to adapt to different positions. You don’t worry about those players. The way Reece goes into different areas of the pitch, when he receives it in the middle of the pitch he looks so comfortable."

"He reminds me of Essien playing in there" - Owen Hargreaves on Chelsea star Reece James

Along with Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves also lavished praise on Reece James. He even compared the full-back to former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien. Hargreaves said:

"He reminds me of Essien playing in there. Powerful. He can cover ground, play on his own, get up against people one-vs-one, he's such a great player."

The former Manchester United midfielder was also asked by Ferdinand about any observable weakness in the Chelsea youngster's game. To this, he replied:

"Nothing. Nothing. I don't think he's got one. He's the most complete right-back (in England). He can play (in midfield) without question."

Reece James is also currently joint top scorer for Chelsea across all competitions this season with five goals.

Chelsea will now turn their attention back to their domestic campaign as they take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday (11 December).

