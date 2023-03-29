"Torture watching him play football" - Fans rip into Real Madrid star for horrific performance on international duty

Fans ripped into Real Madrid star Daniel Carvajal for his underwhelming display in Spain's shock 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifier loss against Scotland on Tuesday (March 28).

Carvajal came on in the second half for Pedro Porro and played a direct role in Scotland's second goal of the game in the 51st minute. He let Kieran Tierney glide past him with little resistance, with the Arsenal left-back's cross leading to Scott McTominay's second of the night.

Carvajal then got himself booked in the 68th minute and ended the game having not won the lone ground duel he contested. He wasn't effective in attack either, as just one of his four crosses found its intended target.

The 31-year-old has evidently struggled for consistency at Real Madrid this season and doesn't seem to offer the same level of defensive solidity and attacking threat anymore. The fact that he has 33 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this term is largely due to a lack of solid competition in the right-back area.

Fans ripped into Carvajal after a humiliating loss for the 2008 and 2012 Euro champions at Hampden Park. One said:

"Dani Carvajal is one of the best examples of “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain” because it’s really torture watching him play football nowadays."

Here are the other best reactions:

Technically, Alvaro Odriozola is another first-team right-back available to manager Carlo Ancelotti. However, he's deemed not to be at a level where he can play for Los Merengues regularly and was reportedly put up for sale last summer.

So Carvajal has a free run at the right-back spot in the starting XI, with versatile defender Eder Militao largely playing as a centre-back. The Spaniard signed a four-year contract extension in the summer of 2021.

Arsenal readying offer for Real Madrid loanee

According to Defensa Central (h/t The Hard Tackle), Arsenal are preparing a €30 million offer to bring Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz to the Emirates this summer.

The Spanish playmaker has been on loan with the Rossoneri for three consecutive seasons and is expected to return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. He has registered 16 goals and ten assists in 110 games across competitions for the Serie A holders.

The 23-year-old is one of the finest young playmakers in Europe, and his versatility allows him to play as an attacking midfielder as well as a winger. Manager Mikel Arteta is also renowned for handing opportunities to youngsters, which could entice Diaz.

It would also be an opportunity for the Real Madrid midfielder to return to England, where he spent three and a half years with Manchester City before leaving in January 2019.

