Tottenham are keen on bringing Mauricio Pochettino back - Reports

Mauricio Pochettino shocked the world when he announced he would depart Tottenham Hotspur last summer. It went against what everyone believed to be true; that Pochettino would lead Spurs to long term success.

And as is the case with every love story, Tottenham have struggled to mend the void left behind by the Argentine's departure. Jose Mourinho's stint was just not what chairman Daniel Levy and club officials expected it to be.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are keen to begin talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential return of Mauricio Pochettino. Talks are expected to begin as early as Monday.

Mauricio Pochettino has told PSG he wants to leave the club, Goal can confirm.



Both Real Madrid and Tottenham are interested in making him their next manager

Tottenham Hotspur and Mauricio Pochettino could rekindle their project

Since Tottenham and Pochettino split off, things have only pejorated for both parties. Paris Saint-Germain have had their worst season for some time and the same can be said for Spurs.

The obvious solution to this dilemma would be to bring Pochettino back. The board may feel like they made a mistake when firing Pochettino but it takes real courage to own up to these mistakes and work to mend them. Fans will probably be in favor of Levy's decision to pursue Pochettino again.

Things aren't going to plan behind the scenes for Tottenham. Harry Kane has expressed a desire to leave the club in search of better things, with many linking this to a sense of detachment from the club's values, largely due to their managerial situation over the last few seasons.

Mauricio Pochettino will only consider going back if #THFC do not sell Harry Kane. Daniel Levy believes bringing back the Argentinian manager would help persuade the England captain to stay. [Mirror]

Pochettino's return will not guarantee that Kane will stay, but he would certainly see it as a positive move by the club. After all, it was the Argentine who made Kane into the player he is today.

There is just one thing Pochettino will need to change on his Spurs return and being his own harshest critic, he will know it himself. He needs to be pushing for silverware, considering he didn't win a major honor with Spurs during his first tenure. The club have gone a long time without lifting a trophy, so they are in dire need of silverware.