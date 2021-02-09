Tottenham keen to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey next summer. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has identified the former Arsenal man as an ideal signing for his side.

According to Todofichajes, Mourinho is looking to strengthen Tottenham's midfield and has zeroed in on Ramsey.

Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus from Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer of 2019. However, the Wales international has failed to make a significant impact for the Serie A champions thus far.

Constant injuries have also hampered Ramsey's progress at Juventus, limiting him to just 38 league appearances for the Old Lady.

However, his recent performances have attracted Jose Mourinho's interest, with the Tottenham boss reportedly in the market for a midfielder. The Portuguese tactician is looking to sign a permanent replacement for Dele Alli, who seems destined to leave Tottenham.

Juventus are likely to command a fee in the region of €18 million for Ramsey, which could prove to be a stumbling point for Tottenham.

Why Tottenham move unlikely for Aaron Ramsey?

A move to Tottenham seems highly unlikely for Aaron Ramsey, given that he spent 11 years with their arch-rivals Arsenal. Ramsey made 262 Premier League appearances for the Gunners and helped them win three FA Cups.

Tottenham will also find it hard to match Ramsey's current wages, which are reportedly in the range of £300,000 per week. The 30-year-old will have to reduce his wage demands if he wants a move back to England.

Ramsey still has two years left on his current deal with Juventus, and it seems he will stay at the Italian club beyond next summer as he is presently a regular under Andrea Pirlo.