George Gardi, the agent of Torino defender Perr Sched urs, has claimed that Liverpool were interested in his client before his summer move to Italy.

Schuurs, 22, has emerged as one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe over the past two seasons. He shot to fame at Ajax after moving from Fortuna Sittard for £1.8 million in 2018.

A right-footed ball-playing defender, the Netherlands U-21 international featured in 95 games for Ajax, helping them lift six trophies. Earlier this summer, he secured a transfer to Torino for around £8 million.

Speaking to TuttoSport, Gardi revealed that Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were in the race to sign Schuurs. He said:

"Over time, clubs of the calibre of Tottenham, Liverpool and PSG had moved to take the player. The operation, as I told you, was long, but fair and in some passages, even pleasant. In addition to those three clubs, three Italian clubs also wanted Schuurs."

Gardi asserted that Schuurs is currently relishing his time in Turin and claimed that he could cement his place in the Netherlands' setup. He added:

"However, having taken a path, we went on to follow it without delay even with a strong conviction. Thanks to Torino, I am sure Schuurs can become a pillar of the Dutch national team. Schuurs is enjoying Torino, as much as I hope that the club and the fans can enjoy ever better performances from Perr."

Schuurs, who was roped in as a replacement for Gleison Bremer at Torino, has netted one goal in nine appearances in the ongoing season.

As per TuttoMercatoWeb, Liverpool have lined Schuurs up as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who has struggled with his form this campaign, Atletico Madrid are also said to be in the race for the defender.

Virgil van Dijk entered Saturday undefeated at Anfield in 69 career games with Liverpool.



That streak ended Saturday with a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United.

Van Dijk, who has been a mainstay at Anfield since his arrival in 2018, has recently come under fire for his error-prone performances. Joe Gomez has also received criticism for his outings at centre-back.

Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip, meanwhile, continue to be injury headaches for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Sander Westerveld offers honest assessment of Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk

Speaking to De Telegraaf, former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld shared his thoughts on the Reds' defensive frailties. He also singled out Virgil van Dijk for his poor outings and said (via Football365):

"They concede way too many goals. Van Dijk no longer plays as convincingly as usual. Actually, Virgil performed above expectations last season after that serious knee injury. Because of all the injuries with his teammates, Virgil almost never plays with the same partner. And that doesn't help either."

Westerveld claimed that Van Dijk, who has won seven trophies with the Reds, is currently enduring his worst season at Anfield. He added:

"But he was known for almost always playing with a clear head. But now, it is just not the case in many matches. He makes quite a few mistakes. I think this is his worst season at Liverpool."

Van Dijk has scored one goal in 18 matches this campaign.

