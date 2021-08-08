Tottenham meet asking price for Inter Milan star - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to complete a shock move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The Premier League giants have reportedly agreed on a transfer fee with the Nerazzurri for the Argentina international.

According to the Sunday Times, Tottenham has submitted a bid which will include £60 million plus add-ons to Inter Milan for Lautaro Martinez. The Serie A champions were believed to be seeking a fee in the region of £75 million for the 23-year-old.

Lautaro Martinez has quickly become one of the hottest properties in European football since joining Inter Milan in 2018.

The striker scored 21 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2019-20 campaign and therefore attracted interest from a number of Europe's elite clubs.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were interested in signing the Argentinean but were unwilling to match Inter Milan's £110 million valuation of the striker.

Inter Milan managed to keep hold of Lautaro Martinez last summer despite him being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

Martinez continued his impressive form for Inter Milan last season, scoring 19 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions as he led the club to its first Scudetto in eleven years.

Tottenham have agreed a fee of over £60m with Inter for Lautaro Martinez, according to the Times 👀 pic.twitter.com/dXGExcAc18 — Goal (@goal) August 8, 2021

Inter Milan's dire financial situation has led to the club parting ways with a number of its star players.

Achraf Hakimi joined PSG in a deal worth €70 million last month, while Belgian hitman Romelu Lukaku looks set to complete a €117.5 million move to Chelsea this week.

The departure of Achraf Hakimi and the potential exit of Romelu Lukaku has led to a number of Inter Milan's star players questioning the club's ambition. This could lead to the exit of Lautaro Martinez.

Tottenham Hotspur is desperate to keep hold of star striker Harry Kane this summer. The England international is keen to leave the club and join a team that will give him the opportunity to win trophies in the near future.

Tottenham is, however, unwilling to negotiate a deal with any potential suitors for Harry Kane. The club will instead look to make some statement signings this summer to convince Harry Kane to stay at White Hart Lane this summer.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez could reject a move to Tottenham due to a lack of Champions League football

Argentina v Colombia: Semifinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez will be keen to join a club that will offer him the chance to play Champions League football if he leaves the San Siro this summer.

Tottenham's poor end to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign saw them end the season in seventh place, thereby qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

This could hinder the north London club's chances of signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan this summer, despite agreeing a fee for the 23-year-old with the Italian club.

Related: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

Edited by Arjun Panchadar