Tottenham's Jose Mourinho puts more pressure on Frank Lampard's Chelsea

Jose Mourinho has backed his former side Chelsea to challenge for the Premier League title this season. The Tottenham Hotspur manager was talking to the media after the goalless draw between the two sides at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager claimed that Chelsea were one of the biggest challengers for the title this season. He said:

"They [Chelsea] are one of the biggest contenders; there is no doubt about that. I believe that for them it is not a problem at all to be two points behind us and Liverpool – and if Leicester win, I believe they are also with the same points as us. I don't think it's a problem for Chelsea. They know how powerful they are, they know the squad they have, and they know that this is a long, long run." [H/T Metro]

Jose Mourinho on Tottenham's chances of winning the Premier League title

Despite being on top of the table after 10 matches this season, Jose Mourinho does not believe his side are in the Premier League title race. The manager compared his side to ponies and indicated that they are not mature enough to challenge for the league crown. Jose Mourinho added:

"They also know that Tottenham is not a candidate. We are not even in the race. We are not a horse. I don't know the word in English, but the small, young horses. A pony. We are just a pony. And you see the difference. Joe Rodon was playing for Swansea, Thiago Silva was for many, many years – and he still is – one of the best centre-backs in the world. And maybe one month of Thiago's salary pays one year of Joe's salary. So, calm." [H/T Metro]

Tottenham Hotspur have made a brilliant start to the current campaign, losing just once this season so far. Their only defeat came on the opening day – a 1-0 to Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – and they have gone unbeaten since.

Tottenham now have an away trip to LASK on Thursday before their big North London derby against Arsenal on Sunday. Jose Mourinho will be keen on resting his top players for the Europa League match, but a loss could see them fighting for qualification on the final match day of the group stages.