Tottenham set to launch £50 million bid for Chelsea target - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly gearing up to make waves in the transfer market as they set their sights on Chelsea target and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

The English playmaker finds himself at the center of a transfer tug-of-war, with multiple clubs vying for his signature, including Chelsea.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are ahead in the race to sign Maddison, despite their failure to qualify for European competitions next season. Romano stated via CaughtOffside:

“Newcastle have been insisting on Maddison for some days but Tottenham are now seen as favourites. The player is speaking to both sides but he knows Ange Postecoglou is pushing a lot to get things done. Tottenham are working hard and plan to submit a bid in the next days.''

Leicester City are bracing for a significant squad overhaul after their relegation from the Premier League last season. Youri Tielemans has already decided to leave as a free agent, and Maddison is expected to follow suit.

As a senior England international, Maddison is undoubtedly too good to play in England's second tier, and his departure from Leicester this summer appears inevitable. He has scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists in 203 games for the Foxes.

It seems that Spurs' new manager, Ange Postecoglou, is eager to secure Maddison's services and is pushing hard to make the deal happen. The club is working diligently behind the scenes, preparing to submit a bid in the coming days.

While the exact fee is still subject to negotiation, Leicester City are reportedly seeking around £50 million for their prized asset. This price tag reflects Maddison's immense talent and potential, making him an attractive prospect for Tottenham.

Newcastle United, who have also expressed interest in Maddison, have recently reached an agreement for the transfer of AC Milan's Sandro Tonali. However, with Spurs now poised to make a formal bid, the Magpies may be compelled to intensify their pursuit of Maddison.

Tottenham eyeing Jarrod Bowen as Harvey Barnes alternative, West Ham unwilling to sell - Report

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen as a potential alternative to Harvey Barnes, according to the Athletic. However, securing a deal for the 26-year-old winger is expected to be challenging due to the Hammers' reluctance to part ways with him.

Bowen has been a key player at West Ham, amassing an impressive 40 goals and 31 assists in 158 appearances. While Spurs are keen on acquiring Barnes from Leicester City, they face competition from Arsenal for his signature.

Barnes has netted 35 goals and has provided 25 assists in 146 Premier League outings. West Ham and Aston Villa have also expressed interest in securing the services of the talented wide forward during the current transfer window.

