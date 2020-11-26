Tottenham suffer injury blow as 31-year-old star ruled out of Chelsea and Arsenal clashes

Tottenham have made a good start to the season under Jose Mourinho and currently sit at the top of the Premier League table. A key part of their success this season has been the incredible form of defender Toby Alderweireld.

The Belgian centre-back put in a fine performance in Tottenham's 2-0 win over Manchester City but limped out with a groin injury in the 81st minute of the game. Now, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the 31-year-old star will miss the matches against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of the Europa League clash against Ludogorets, Mourinho said:

"He has a muscular injury but not as bad as we initially thought. He will be out, but not for a month like we suspected. I would say 2 to 4 weeks."

Having made 6 appearances in the Premier League so far, Toby Alderweireld will certainly be missed by his manager Jose Mourinho. His defensive partner Eric Dier also highlighted the Belgian's importance to the squad.

Fantastic team performance/clean sheet/win today! Disappointed to pick up an injury, fingers crossed it’s not too bad. Thanks for all the messages 🙌 #COYS pic.twitter.com/cx5LV6lnmz — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) November 21, 2020

Speaking to reporters after the victory against Manchester City, Dier said:

"It will be a huge blow for us. We've been defending really well. We've had three clean sheets in our last four [Premier League matches] and Toby's been a big part of that."

"I thought today he made some fantastic interceptions, tackles, and blocks when he needed to. So obviously any player in this squad getting injured is a big loss for us and Toby's no different," Dier added.

Tottenham will need to be at their best against Chelsea and Arsenal

Tottenham have a tough run of fixtures coming up in the Premier League. After facing Chelsea this weekend, Tottenham have a North London Derby to look forward to against Arsenal. Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Leicester City round off the next 5 fixtures for the Lilywhites in the Premier League.

🗣 "It's bad, it's a difficult injury for sure"



Jose Mourinho confirms Toby Alderweireld suffered a long term injury against Man City pic.twitter.com/1tM5NrkiwV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 22, 2020

With Alderweireld set to miss the games against Chelsea and Arsenal, Mourinho might hand Joe Rondon an opportunity in the starting XI. Speaking about Rondon, former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said:

"To play regularly in the Championship, I think it gives a player of quality a certain level of intensity and experience. It allows players to become good players."

"We have Davinson for tomorrow night and then Davinson and Joe for Sunday," Mourinho stated.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea vs Jose Mourinho's Tottenham promises to be an exciting fixture. It will be interesting to see how the Portuguese tactician sets up Spurs' backline in the absence of Toby Alderweireld.

