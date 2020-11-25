Chelsea open talks with Thiago Silva over contract extension 

Chelsea have reportedly approached Thiago Silva's entourage for discussions regarding the player's contract extension, according to Italian journalist Marco Conterio. The Blues hierarchy has already made up their mind to extend Thiago Silva's stay at Stamford Bridge after what has been a sensational first season thus far.

According to the report, Thiago Silva will activate the clause in his deal to stay at Chelsea till 2022. The Brazilian centre-back joined from Paris Saint-Germain this season on a free transfer to try his luck at another top club.

It is fair to say that the defender's appetite to continue playing at the age of 36 in a gruelling competition such as the Premier League has borne fruit for both himself as well as for Chelsea.

Thiago Silva has been a mainstay at Chelsea since joining from PSG

Thiago Silva is one of the prime reasons behind Chelsea's impressive recent defensive record.

Thiago Silva has been among the first-choice central defenders for Frank Lampard alongside Kurt Zouma. While the Blues held the worst defensive record in the Premier League among teams in the top half of the table, they have only shipped two goals in their last eight games.

Advertisement

Silva has been remarkable at the back, owing to his ability to organise the backline, defend brilliantly and bring about a sense of calm in possession. He also scored his first goal in Chelsea colours during the club's 4-1 Premier League win over Sheffield United.

Very happy with tonight’s qualification, booked our place to the last 16 of @ChampionsLeague . Congratulations to all of the team, thank you Lord to arriving until here 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Gv2GUEZf51 — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) November 24, 2020

Zouma, who has arguably been the best defender in the Premier League this season, explained what Thiago Silva brings to the table:

“He brings experience. He’s trying to talk to players, help people – which is great for us. He brings calm."

Chelsea full-back Reece James has been another beneficiary of Thiago Silva's wealth of experience. The right-back said in this regard:

"Thiago has brought a lot of experience. He has helped me a lot. You can see straight away why he has been one of the best in the world. He constantly talks to me throughout games, helping me in my positioning, directing me and making sure he is talking to me before, during and after games. It all adds up and improves performances.”

Advertisement

Now, Thiago Silva is set to be rewarded with an option to stay for another year at Chelsea. The club needn't worry about replacing him in the near future, as they already have Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea academy star Fikayo Tomori in their ranks.

The Blues will require both Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma to be at their assured best when they host Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, November 29.