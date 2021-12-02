“Tough to say he already is the best” – Brazil legend Rivaldo feels Lionel Messi cannot be “considered the best ever” yet

Former Ballon d'Or winner Rivaldo has said Lionel Messi deserved to win the Ballon d'Or 2021. The Argentine won the award for the seventh time.

The former Barcelona legend agrees that Messi won the award over Robert Lewandoski because of his performance for his national team. Messi led Argentina to the Copa America title this year.

Speaking to Betting.betfair, Rivaldo said:

"Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon D'or this week to the consternation of some people who argued that it should have been Robert Lewandowski receiving the trophy. Both would have been a deserving winner but only one player can win and I back Messi."

He added:

"He deserved the award based on his performances for Argentina as they won the Copa America - a trophy they have coveted for many years - and he was the best player of the tournament."

There were many football pundits, former and current players who did not accept the fact that Lionel Messi deserved to win the Ballon d'Or title this year. Speaking of which, Rivaldo agreed that there could be arguments on this. He admitted that Lewandowski and Karim Benzema had had a good season and won titles too. He further added:

"There will always be arguments about the Ballon D'or, as there are so many voters from all over the world and there is so much footballing talent around. I could have made the case for Karim Benzema, along with Lewandowski and Messi, but in the end the award must go to one player. It's possible the Argentinian's amazing career also had some influence on those voters who were wavering."

Rivaldo was all praise for Chelsea star Jorginho. The Chelsea midfielder won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup for his club. He also lifted the Euro 2020 title with his national team, Italy. Rivaldo said:

"Third-placed Jorginho had a dream season, winning Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea, and Euro 2020 with Italy, so he was another player fighting for this individual trophy. But he is a defensive midfielder and the award tends to favour attacking players. Ending the year as the third best player in the world, however, is a reason for the Italian to feel very proud of himself."

Rivaldo thinks World-Cup win would make Lionel Messi 'the best ever'

Rivaldo was all praise for his fellow Barcelona star Lionel Messi after he won the seventh Ballon d'Or. Speaking on the question of whether Lionel Messi is the best ever player, Rivaldo said:

"He will be remembered as one of the best players ever, but it's tough to say he already is the best, as he is still chasing a World Cup title with Argentina. Other players, such as Pele, won the World Cup many times so I don't think Messi should be considered the best ever. He is up there, though, and would make the top three."

