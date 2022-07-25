"Transfer was planned like six months ago" - Arsenal director Edu sheds light on signing star from Manchester City 

Arsenal technical director Edu has mentioned that Oleksandr Zinchenko's transfer was in the pipeline for six months. He claimed Gunners boss Mikel Arteta played a key role in signing the Ukrainian defender as he knew him from his time at Manchester City.

Zinchenko joined Arsenal earlier this month for a £32 million deal and made his debut against Chelsea. The defender is a childhood Gunners fan and was delighted with the move.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Edu hinted that the move for Zinchenko was not a result of Lisandro Martinez snubbing them for Manchester United. He added that the transfer was planned six months ago and said:

"We are so excited to have Zinchenko with us here because he's a player that we really targeted. It's a player that we really believe has the characteristics and the qualities that are going to increase our level in the squad for sure.

[The Zinchenko transfer] was planned like six months ago, to feed that position in the best way possible in the way which Mikel really wants to play.

Mikel of course knows him more than anyone because they worked together [at Manchester City] but all the information around the player is top. Not only about his qualities as a footballer but as a person as well, which for us is so important to have a player like him in the squad."

Arsenal manager on signing City defender

Arteta was delighted with the transfer of Oleksandr Zinchenko from City.

He spoke to the club's official website and said:

"We're so happy Alex has joined us. He's a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City. Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility.

It's not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence. Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I'm delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club."

The Ukrainian played 127 matches across all competitions for City during his time at the club and won the Premier League four times. He also has four League Cup medals and an FA Cup medal under his belt.

