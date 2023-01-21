"Trash vs garbage" "Mudryk is electrifying" - Twitter erupts as Liverpool and Chelsea play out drab 0-0 draw at Anfield

Liverpool and Chelsea settled for a 0-0 stalemate on Saturday (January 21) that has done neither side any favors in their quest for a top-four finish. Jurgen Klopp's side move up to eighth in the league while Graham Potter's men remain 10th. They both trail fourth-placed Newcastle United by nine points.

The Blues had the ball in the back of the net in the 3rd minute when Thiago Silva hit the post from close range, and Kai Havertz tapped home the rebound. However, VAR intervened and deemed the German to have been in an offside position.

Graham Potter's side made the better start to the game. Lewis Hall sent a wicked shot just trickling across the face of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's goal in the 22nd minute. Chelsea's new defender Beniot Badashile had an opportunity to score his first goal in Blues colors in the 32nd minute, but Alisson well saved his header.

It was Jurgen Klopp's men turn to put the pressure on. Cody Gakpo had seven shots throughout the first half, but only two were on target. The Reds searched for an opener in the 42nd minute when Andy Robertson raced through the middle and entered the visitors' box. However, Mohamed Salah's pass towards the Scot asked too much of the left-back, and Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga claimed it.

Gakpo was poor in front of goal, and his move to Liverpool seems to have gone under the radar after his explosive spell with PSV Eindhoven in Eredivise. He attempted a close-range header in the 49th minute, which flew well over Kepa's bar.

Hakim Ziyech went on a brilliant run in the 59th minute, tricking his way past three defenders. However, the Moroccan lashed his shot over. Mykhaylo Mudryk made his debut in the 55th minute and nearly got his Chelsea career off to the perfect start. The Ukrainian winger drove through the Reds' defense in the 65th minute but could only send his shot into the side netting.

Klopp's men could have taken the lead in the 81st minute when second-half substitutes Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold linked up. The Uruguayan striker's wayward cross-shot fell into the right-back's path, but he fired over the bar. It told the story of a woeful attacking performance from both sides.

Here's how Twitter reacted to a miserable game at Anfield for both sides:

BamBam @Chri_BamBam Liverpool Chelsea è trash vs garbage Liverpool Chelsea è trash vs garbage

. @utdcynical Has Gakpoo hit the target in any game yet? Has Gakpoo hit the target in any game yet?

Frank 🧠🇳🇱 @TenHagEra This Mudryk guy is class, way better than Gakpo. This Mudryk guy is class, way better than Gakpo.

Joe Thomlinson @joethomlinson How aren’t Chelsea winning this game? Lack of a clinical no9 with the money they have spent is astonishing… How aren’t Chelsea winning this game? Lack of a clinical no9 with the money they have spent is astonishing… 😳

Pys @CFCPys Mount has been the worst player again Mount has been the worst player again

Pys @CFCPys Crazy lack of technical ability in this Chelsea side in midfield, sloppy on the ball, heavy touches, wrong decisions, game is there for the taking, this is the sort of half you back Potter for, with better players we win this game quite comfortably. Crazy lack of technical ability in this Chelsea side in midfield, sloppy on the ball, heavy touches, wrong decisions, game is there for the taking, this is the sort of half you back Potter for, with better players we win this game quite comfortably.

UtdChronicles @UtdChronicIes #mufc Erik ten Hag hyped up Cody Gakpo just so Liverpool could buy him, and in reality he’s terrible. Genius Erik ten Hag hyped up Cody Gakpo just so Liverpool could buy him, and in reality he’s terrible. Genius 😭❤️ #mufc https://t.co/TQn1vQnRAV

۟ @BSTComps Liverpool aren’t gonna want Mason Mount anymore Liverpool aren’t gonna want Mason Mount anymore https://t.co/Wi3iCzQjzY

Matt @Zvoii_ KAI HAVERTZ AND MASON MOUNT FULL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS VS LIVERPOOL!!! KAI HAVERTZ AND MASON MOUNT FULL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS VS LIVERPOOL!!! https://t.co/Mbf0CN2m7m

WelBeast @WelBeast We all agree on one thing, Liverpool selling Sadio Mane was a mistake. He was a very integral part of their attack. We all agree on one thing, Liverpool selling Sadio Mane was a mistake. He was a very integral part of their attack.

saf @44Iewis me trying to defend liverpool every goddamn match me trying to defend liverpool every goddamn match https://t.co/TRjiyvyWNy

Nooruddean @BeardedGenius I don’t understand what happened to Fabinho. Such a drop off from what a vital and reliable player he was I don’t understand what happened to Fabinho. Such a drop off from what a vital and reliable player he was

- @LFC_000 So we’ve played with 2 front 3s and both out of position? Why the fuck is Darwin LW!??? What the fuck is Klopp doing So we’ve played with 2 front 3s and both out of position? Why the fuck is Darwin LW!??? What the fuck is Klopp doing

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Mudryk pace just made Milner look like a bag of cement Mudryk pace just made Milner look like a bag of cement

𝚄𝙶𝙾𝙲𝙷𝚄𝙺𝚆𝚄⚡️ @UgoOsinobi Milner to Klopp immediately Mudryk came on.

Milner to Klopp immediately Mudryk came on. https://t.co/m0ZYYszi5n

. @utdcynical Boehly finally got his first hit with Mudryk after 30 misses… Boehly finally got his first hit with Mudryk after 30 misses…

James Robson @jamesalanrobson Mudryk has made some impact. Liverpool struggling to contain him Mudryk has made some impact. Liverpool struggling to contain him

Zak @ZG1999_ Potter and Klopp trying to win the game with their midfield Potter and Klopp trying to win the game with their midfield https://t.co/uZMe6FGb2F

‘Til Shiloh @Sensemilia_ I’ve seen enough Mudryk is electrifying I’ve seen enough Mudryk is electrifying

Chelsea are stepping up their efforts to extend Mount's stay amid interest from Liverpool

Chelsea's Mason Mount is linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Mount in the summer, with the English attacker having 18 months left on his contract. The Blues are yet to meet his wage demands. Klopp's side are rebuilding their midfield and may move for Mount if his contractual situation at Stamford Bridge continues to be uncertain, per the Guardian.

Mount is among the lowest earners at the west London outfit, sitting on £75,000 per week. The Englishman wants the club to show they value him and Chelsea are prepared to offer him a sizeable offer.

He has scored 3 goals, contributed six assists in 26 games across competitions, and also attracted Juventus's interest. It will be intriguing to see if Mount is still awaiting a new deal by the time the summer arrives.

