Treatment PSG superstar Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo underwent to change her look ahead of Laureus awards revealed: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo underwent microblading treatment to change the look of her eyebrows ahead of the Laureus awards function, according to Infobae.

Messi was crowned the 2023 Laureus Sportsman of the Year on Monday (May 8) in Paris. The Argentinian won the accolade after leading La Albiceleste to FIFA World Cup glory last December.

The PSG superstar was joined by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo for the event at the Pavillon Vendome. She turned on the style, arriving for the function in a stunning black dress, while Messi wore a black suit.

It appears the mother of three also underwent an aesthetic treatment to better her looks. According to the aforementioned source, Antonela Roccuzzo had microblading done on her eyebrows ahead of the Laureus World Sports Awards function.

Eyebrow microblading is a semi-permanent make-up in which pigment is inserted in the epidermis with a metal pen with several tiny needles. In this technique, each hair strand is drawn one by one, giving a natural look. It is used to enhance or reshape one's eyebrows, while some take the treatment to create their brows entirely.

Antonela Roccuzzo pens heartfelt message to PSG superstar Lionel Messi after winning award

Antonela Roccuzzo has seen Lionel Messi win a plethora of trophies individually and with both club and country. She was delighted to see the PSG superstar add another accolade to his bag on Monday as she took to Instagram, writing:

"Congratulations love!! Lionel Messi You deserve this and much more!"

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and his partner Sofia Balbi congratulated the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award winner in the comments. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez also left a heartwarming reply.

The Argentinian, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude at winning the award on social media, writing:

"Thank you very much for these awards so special for the world of sport, the Laureus. Both individual and collective recognition are the result of a success of all, I fulfilled my dream by lifting the World Cup, a dream that was actually shared by all Argentinians, for that the prizes are for all Argentina."

The PSG talisman added:

"Thanks to my family and my loved ones who respect and support me always. And of course to the media around the world and the Academy of Laureus for choosing us. Hugs to everyone!"

It is worth noting that Lionel Messi faces an uncertain future with Les Parisiens with his contract expiring next month. His father Jorge Messi said in a statement on Tuesday (May 9) that a decision about the forward's future has not been taken.

Poll : 0 votes