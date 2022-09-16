"Tremendous inspiration", "You are, and will always be, an idol" - Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Messi and other top footballers pay tribute to retiring tennis superstar Roger Federer

Footballers from across the world have reacted to tennis legend Roger Federer announcing his retirement on Thursday (September 15). The Swiss ace will feature for one final time in the Laver Cup next week before hanging up his boots.

Roger Federer is widely regarded as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, tennis players of all time. He won 20 Grand Slams, among numerous other honors.

He personified grace and skill on the tennis court during his long and illustrious career. However, the 41-year-old has suffered multiple injuries recently, including a knee injury that has kept him out since Wimbledon 2021.

Announcing his retirement on his social media, the Swiss legend wrote:

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it's time to end my competitive career.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

Roger Federer's retirement is a devastating news for all tennis fans, including some of the world's greatest footballers. The longevity and immense quality displayed by the eight-time Wimbledon winner inspired sportspeople across the world.

Hence, after Federer announced his retirement, many superstar footballers took to social media to congratulate him for a legendary career.

Translation:

"A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete. All the best in your new stage, we will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy, @rogerfederer."

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker twitter.com/rogerfederer/s… Roger Federer @rogerfederer To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger To my tennis family and beyond,With Love,Roger https://t.co/1UISwK1NIN It’s been one of the great pleasures in life to watch you play. You’ve brought so much joy to so many. Good luck with whatever comes next. It’s been one of the great pleasures in life to watch you play. You’ve brought so much joy to so many. Good luck with whatever comes next. 🐐 twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…

It is truly the end of an era!

Which football team does Roger Federer support?

Roger Federer supports FC Basel, his home side. Basel are one of the biggest clubs in Switzerland, having won the Swiss Super League title a whopping 20 times.

They have also featured regularly in European competitions, reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 1974.

One of Roger Federer's home side's most memorable wins came against Manchester United in 2017. They beat the 13-time Premier League champions 1-0 at home in the group stage of the Champions League.

