Trent Alexander-Arnold names the fastest and strongest player at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has named Ibrahima Konate as the fastest and strongest player at Liverpool.

The England international was recently speaking on GOAL.com's 'Simply the Best' segment, where he was asked a number of questions. One of the questions pertained to naming the fastest and strongest player at Liverpool.

Without hesitation, Alexander-Arnold replied:

"Ibou."

Konate's physical prowess is there for all to see. He earned a name for himself during his four-year stay at RB Leipzig, which led Liverpool to pay a fee of €40 million to sign him in July 2021.

Since then, Konate has switched between partnering Virgil van Dijk and being the club's third-choice centre-back. This season, two separate injuries restricted him to making just 24 appearances across competitions.

One can expect to see more of the France international in the upcoming campaign. The 1.94-meter-tall centre-back is surprisingly quick for his height and stature.

The fact that Alexander-Arnold picked Konate over the likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez is a testament to his speed. With Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both 31, the Frenchman is expected to lead the club's backline in the seasons to come.

Pundit lauds Liverpool for 'absolutely fantastic' Mac Allister transfer

Former Liverpool player Steve Nicol has praised the Reds for sealing a financially pragmatic deal for Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentina international arrived at Anfield earlier this month after his £35 million release clause at Brighton & Hove Albion was met. Speaking of the transfer, Nicol shared on ESPN, via HITC:

"It’s unbelievable that Liverpool can go and get a player of this quality for £35 million. If it was £135m, it changes the expectations. No question. But to get a player of this quality for £35 million. It’s absolutely fantastic.

"It’s not enough (to win the title), but it moves the needle forward in the right direction. But they need another one."

The 24-year-old is expected to slot straight into Jurgen Klopp's midfield when the season begins. The Reds will lose Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita on free transfers next month.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's forms have dwindled this season while Thiago Alcantara's injury issues on Merseyside are well-documented. Mac Allister, hence, can expect to have plenty of minutes on the pitch in his debut season with the Reds.

Liverpool are also potential candidates to sign Mac Allister's former Brighton teammate Moises Caicedo. The Seagulls, however, have placed a price tag double Mac Allister's reported release clause before his move to Anfield.

