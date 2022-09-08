"Trent gets ripped apart more in 1 game than Reece does in an entire season" - Twitter slams Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold for horrible defending against Napoli 

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's poor performance in the Reds' shock 4-1 defeat to Napoli has drawn the ire of fans on Twitter.

The Serie A side were far and away the better side throughout the game.

A double from Piotr Zielenski, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's 31st-minute strike and Giovanni Simeone's effort in the 44th minute did the damage for the Naples side.

Klopp's back four looked beleaguered and hopeless. Much of Napoli's joy came down the right channel with Alexander-Arnold's performance particularly standing out.

That is for all the wrong reasons as his defensive vulnerabilities were on display at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The English right-back could only stand and observe Simeone's goal after being beaten by his man outside the box prior.

Liverpool did pull one back through Luis Diaz in the 49th minute but it was pretty much over by that point.

Klopp's men have continued what has been a haphazard start to the season.

They managed seven of their 15 shots on target, with Napoli managing to place nine of their 18 on goal.

The Reds start their Champions League campaign with a demoralizing 4-1 defeat and sit joint-bottom of Group A with Rangers.

Many are scrutinizing Alexander-Arnold and comparing him to Chelsea right-back Reece James.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the Englishman's disappointing performance in the thrashing to Napoli:

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis If you still think that Trent Alexander-Arnold is better than Reece James in September 2022 none of your football opinions can be taken seriously.



If you still think that Trent Alexander-Arnold is better than Reece James in September 2022 none of your football opinions can be taken seriously. I genuinely can't think of a single attribute Trent has over James and I'm not even joking.

Who Is Gręgg🇿🇼? @greggislocallfc If Trent isn't careful he'll end up like dele alli

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc The Pool fans who try to market Trent as a good defender need to call it a day man

Ste Howson @MrStephenHowson Trent. Are people gonna start being honest about him or what?

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Trent has been horrific this season.

Trey @UTDTrey WAS TRENT TRYING TO DEFEND THERE

Andy Castell @AJ3 That is absolutely embarrassing "defending" from Trent and Joe Gomez

🇰🇿 @branojr Trent gets ripped apart more in 1 game than Reece does in an entire season I swear

Royston @KopBlock205 Trent couldn't look less arsed if he took a dump in the 6 yard box

Liverpool's horrendous start to the season continues

Klopp is starting to feel the pressure

Liverpool have started the season off as if they are still on holiday following what was a remarkable 2021-22 campaign.

The Reds lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup with two penalty shootout wins over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Klopp's men could have secured an unprecedented quadruple.

If it weren't for the outrageous Manchester City comeback on the final day of the season, they would have won the Premier League title.

The Merseysiders went into the Champions League final in May against Real Madrid as favorites but were narrowly beaten by the La Liga giants.

It seemed to bode well for Klopp's side, though, given that they had achieved so much throughout the past season.

The German tactician even told fans to: (via BT Sport):

"Book the hotel for Istanbul!"

Of course, this season's Champions League final is in Istanbul.

That was the setting for what was perhaps the greatest comeback in the tournament's history staged by the Reds in 2005 against AC Milan in the final.

A comeback may already be needed to salvage what has been a horrifically poor start to Liverpool's 2022-23 campaign.

