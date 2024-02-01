“Trent should take care of his position” - Liverpool superstar sends bold message after Conor Bradley’s emergence

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai sent a bold message to Trent Alexander Arnold following Conor Bradley's impressive performance in the 4-1 win against Chelsea on Wednesday (January 31).

The 20-year-old right-back has been filling in for the injured England international. In Alexander Arnold's absence, Bradley has bagged three assists and a goal in two Premier League appearances.

The youngster scored his first for the club during the win against Chelsea, finding the corner from a well-struck right-footed effort from just inside the box. Bradley also produced an assist for his Hungarian teammate, who managed to find the net in the 65th minute.

In a post-match interview, Szoboszlai was asked whether Liverpool's first-choice right-back is being challenged by Bradley. Responding to the query, the midfielder said (@LFCTransferRoom):

"Trent should take care of his position. We need everybody, we have a lot of games. Trent got injured, unlucky. Then we had him; he did very well. So, hopefully, nobody gets injured anymore."

On the night, Bradley accurately delivered two out of three crosses, successfully completed one dribble, and won eight of his 12 ground duels. However, it remains uncertain as to whether the Northern Ireland international will be preferred for the Reds' next clash against Arsenal with Alexander-Arnold fit again.

The English defender has made 27 appearances across competitions this season, bagging two goals and nine assists.

Liverpool are top of the league standings, five points ahead of both Manchester City and Arsenal although the Cityzens have a game in hand. They will travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on the Gunners on Sunday (February 4).

Liverpool confirm documentary series ahead of Jurgen Klopp's exit

Jurgen Klopp

With Liverpool's boss Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season, the Reds have announced a documentary series to capture moments from the campaign.

The German coach, who has previously stated his unwillingness to come on board with such an idea, has seemingly had a change of heart. He said about the series (via This is Anfield):

"With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special – its people."

“From our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes, constantly in pursuit of success."

The docuseries could capture Klopp winning his second Premier League title if the Reds remain top of the standings come the end of the campaign.