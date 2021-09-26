“He comes into training with a smile” – Trevoh Chalobah names Chelsea team-mate who helps everyone

Chelsea starlet Trevoh Chalobah has revealed that his team-mate Kepa Arrizabalaga gives "everything" during regular training sessions. The centre-back has been relieved of his seasonal loan spell away from the club after he managed to impress Thomas Tuchel during Chelsea's pre-season.

Upon being integrated into the Chelsea first-team, Chalobah has been quite impressive whenever he is rewarded with minutes by Tuchel. Having already made three appearances for the club in the Premier League, things look promising for the 22-year-old Englishman.

In a recent interview, while sharing his newfound experiences with the Blues, he explained how Arrizabalaga loves helping other Chelsea players. Despite falling down the pecking order at Chelsea, the Spanish shot-stopper apparently always comes into training with a smile on his face.

Chalobah stated (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“With Kepa, he shows the right mentality. Every day he comes into training with a smile on his face, he’s always helping the boys by putting everything into training and even on the bench he’s screaming encouragement to the pitch, helping the boys out and supporting us all."

Arrizabalaga continues to remain an integral member at Chelsea despite tough spell

26-year-old Arrizabalaga has experienced it all in his career at Chelsea. After arriving at Stamford Bridge for a staggering fee of £71 million, which made him the world's most expensive goalkeeper, he has endured highs and lows.

Such a tag garners a lot of exceeding expectations from the player. From 2019 to 2021, things have looked rather gloomy for Arrizabalaga as he was visibly struggling to live up to expectations.

Eventually he dropped down to become a second-choice goalkeeper for the Blues after Chelsea Édouard Mendy from Rennes last year.

Despite all the setbacks, Chalobah mentions that Kepa has kept his head high without losing focus. The goalkeeper's mindset is evident from the mentality that he displays in the club's training sessions.

The cohesiveness of the Chelsea camp has been well documented. Camaraderie is one of the crucial reasons for the club's recent successes.

Chelsea will be hoping that Arrizabalaga can maintain the same hunger. If the Spaniard can rekindle his best form, it will also subsequently push Mendy to hit new levels of performance.

