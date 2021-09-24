Tuchel provides crucial Edouard Mendy update ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Edouard Mendy will start against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The Senegalese missed the last two games for Chelsea due to an injury, but is now fit and raring to go again.

Speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference, Tuchel stated:

"He's available and he [Mendy] will start tomorrow [against Manchester City]."

With Tuchel confirming the return of Mendy, Chelsea fans have been provided a huge shot in the arm when it comes to their expectations from the game against Manchester City. The Blues' custodian has been sensational since making the switch from Rennes last season.

However, in his absence, Kepa Arrizabalaga did end up doing an excellent job in the last two games against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. The Spaniard kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 Premier League triumph over Spurs before helping Chelsea beat Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties during midweek in the League Cup tie.

Due to Mendy returning to full fitness, Kepa will now be relegated to the Chelsea bench. Slightly harsh considering how well he has stepped up recently.

Tuchel delivers full team news ahead of Chelsea vs Manchester City in the Premier League

Chelsea boss Tuchel also added that the Blues will be without the services of Mason Mount against Manchester City. The fixture comes too soon for the Englishman who has picked up a knock.

Understandably, Christian Pulisic is also unavailable as the American continues to recover from the injury he picked up during the international break. All the other Chelsea players have trained properly and are in contention to make the squad for the game against Manchester City.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball The Premier League is back this weekend after the third round of the EFL Cup, with Manchester United's shock elimination against West Ham United one of the major talking points from midweek action. dlvr.it/S87QmG The Premier League is back this weekend after the third round of the EFL Cup, with Manchester United's shock elimination against West Ham United one of the major talking points from midweek action. dlvr.it/S87QmG

Chelsea have enjoyed an excellent start to the Premier League season and currently sit at the top of the table. The Blues have yet to concede from open play in the league and also boast the joint-best defense in the division. As such, the meeting against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge is expected to be a huge six-pointer for the sides.

Also Read

Tuchel managed to beat Pep Guardiola thrice last season, including the triumph during the Champions League final, and will be determined to do the same. But Chelsea will know the three points will not come easy, especially with Manchester City and Guardiola desperate to prove a point.

Notably, City have scored six goals in two of their last three outings in all competitions. However, they were held to a goalless draw by Southampton in their last Premier League game.

Edited by Nived Zenith