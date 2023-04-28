"Truth is that the players kick him lots" - Carlo Ancelotti claims Real Madrid star gets Pele and Maradona treatment from opposition players

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Vinicius Junior is often on the end of fouls from opponents just like Pele and Diego Maradona were.

Vinicius, 22, has been one of Real Madrid's chief creators this season. He takes on defenders consistently and attempts to dribble past them to score or set up goals. However, this has often seen him being kicked and fouled. He has also been on the end of racial abuse from fans of opposition teams multiple times this season.

Speaking about Vinicius getting fouled and suffering racial abuse, Ancelotti said (via GOAL):

“On the one hand there is what happens on the pitch and on the other, off it. Off it, it is bad for society, to still have racism… a modern society cannot be like that. And on the pitch, the truth is that the players kick him lots, it’s obvious. Maradona or Pele were also kicked a lot, unfortunately."

He added:

"Our luck is that Vinicius has a strong physique and is capable of enduring [those challenges].”

The Real Madrid manager also added that it is the job of referees to protect creative players and dribblers like Vinicius:

“We have that concern, it’s quite normal. He tries to beat his man one-on-one a lot, he dribbles… and the only way to preserve this type of player, not just Vinicius, but all players, is justice. Only that can prevent something bad from happening.”

Despite all the fouls and abuse, Vinicius has been in prolific form this season. He has scored 22 goals and provided 19 assists in 48 games across competitions.

Real Madrid dealt huge blow as Luka Modric suffers injury

In a big blow for Los Blancos, veteran midfielder Luka Modric has suffered a hamstring injury (via Jose Luis Sanchez). He is expected to be out of action for around two weeks and could miss some crucial games for Real Madrid.

They will host Almeria in La Liga on Saturday (April 29) before facing Real Sociedad away on May 2. Los Blancos will then take on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on May 6. They will then face Manchester City away in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on May 17.

Modric has been a key part of Carlo Ancelotti's side, especially in the UEFA Champions League. He has scored two goals and provided one assist in eight games in the competition this campaign. If unfit, he will be a huge miss for Real Madrid's first-leg clash against Manchester City.

